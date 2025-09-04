Is Dallas Goedert tonight vs Cowboys? Eagles TE's status revealed for Week 1 TNF game

  • home icon
  Is Dallas Goedert playing tonight vs Cowboys? Eagles TE's status revealed for Week 1 TNF game

Is Dallas Goedert playing tonight vs Cowboys? Eagles TE's status revealed for Week 1 TNF game

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Sep 04, 2025 14:40 GMT
Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty
Dallas Goedert was the starting tight end for the Philadelphia Eagles as they soared to Super Bowl glory in the 2024/25 season. Goedert has spent his entire seven-year professional football career in Philadelphia, and the team's Super Bowl LIX win was the culmination of consistent play over the years.

The Eagles begin their quest to go back-to-back tonight against the Dallas Cowboys. With that in mind, let's examine Dallas Goedert's availability for the crunch matchup.

Is Dallas Goedert playing tonight vs the Dallas Cowboys?

Yes, Dallas Goedert is playing tonight against the Dallas Cowboys. The starting tight end will feature tonight, barring any unfortunate occurrences in the lead-up to the season opener.

Goedert isn't carrying any injury entering the regular season. It's a breath of fresh air after the South Dakota State Jackrabbits product missed a large chunk of the 2024 regular season with hamstring and knee injuries. He's poised to start his seventh season as a pro on a clean slate.

The reigning Super Bowl champions had some players on their injury report at the start of the week. However, it's only backup quarterback Tanner McKee who's set to miss the game due to a thumb injury. Thankfully, starting quarterback Jalen Hurts is fit and raring to go for the season opener versus America's team.

How did Dallas Goedert perform in 2024?

Dallas Goedert performed admirably in the 2024 campaign. He was a reliable option in the team's passing offense and amassed a stat line of 42 catches, 496 receiving yards, and two touchdowns in ten games.

Goedert turned up the heat in the postseason as he featured in all four games as the Eagles soared to a Super Bowl triumph. His best playoff performance came against the Green Bay Packers in the wild card round as he snagged a touchdown in the 22-10 win. Goedert posted a stat line of two catches and 27 receiving yards in Super Bowl LIX.

The goal for the 2025 season will be to stay healthy as the Eagles aim for back-to-back Vince Lombardi Trophies. The reigning champions have retained most of their key players and will attempt to lay down a marker against the Dallas Cowboys tonight. It'll be a chance for Goedert and Co. to remind the rest of the league why they're one of the favorites to go all the way in 2025.

