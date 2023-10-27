Is Dalton Kincaid Mormon? Bills TE’s religious beliefs explored

In the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid was chosen by the Buffalo Bills. The 6-foot-4, 246-pound player has drawn more attention since entering the league, and fans are curious to learn more about his off-field activities.

Dalton Kincaid identifies as a Christian. Vicki and Clarke Kincaid, his parents, are also devout Christians. For his early schooling, they even enrolled Kincaid in a private Christian high school.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kincaid played football at Faith Lutheran High in Las Vegas during his final year of high school, having previously shown more of an interest in basketball during his early years. He caught 37 passes for 745 yards and eight receiving touchdowns that season. All-state accolades were also bestowed on him.

Kincaid attended the University of San Diego after high school, having already decided he preferred football to basketball. He was one of the top tight ends at USD in terms of receiving yards and receiving yards per game.

After two seasons at the University of San Diego, Kincaid transferred to Utah since football players at USD are not usually awarded scholarships.

After leading his team in receiving touchdowns with eight, Kincaid emerged as an Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 Conference selection in his second season with Utah.

Kincaid was chosen by the Buffalo Bills with the 25th overall selection, making him the 10th player from Utah to be chosen in the NFL draft's first round. In addition, he became the highest-drafted tight end in program history and the first TE the Bills had selected in the first round of the draft in forty years.

Dalton Kincaid has scored his first touchdown in the NFL in Week 8

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24–18 at home on Thursday night. In that particular game, Dalton Kincaid reached the end zone for the first time in his NFL career.

As injured tight end Dawson Knox was added to the injury list shortly before the game, Kincaid had a bigger role in the team's plays yesterday. The Utah alumnus took advantage of his opportunity, as seen by his first-ever touchdown in a professional football game.

The Bills had squandered a 10-point lead in the second quarter of the game, but Kincaid's touchdown put them ahead 16–10.

Expand Tweet

In his first game without Knox, Kincaid finished with five receptions for 65 yards and a score, which was set up by Josh Allen's 22-yard throw.

Before having a significant effect at Utah, Kincaid began his collegiate career at the University of San Diego in 2018. Clearly, he has gone a long way since then. Now that he's opened his NFL touchdown account, he hopes this is just the first of many more to come.