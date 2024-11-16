Is Dalton Kincaid playing this Sunday? Latest on Bills TE for Week 11

The Buffalo Bills will be without tight end Dalton Kincaid, who has emerged as one of Josh Allen's favorite targets this season, when they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Before being ruled out on Friday, Kincaid did not participate in any of the team's practices because of a left knee injury he picked up during the Bills' Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

This will be Kincaid's second game missed in his career because of injury. The Bills selected him with the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

His absence is a huge blow to the Bills who will face the undefeated Chiefs. Kincaid ranks second in the team with 34 catches, while leading the offense with 59 targets.

Dawson Knox is expected to play a larger role for the Bills on Sunday with Kincaid sidelined.

Aside from Kincaid, the Bills will also not have rookie Keon Coleman available. He is dealing with a wrist injury and will miss his second consecutive game.

Mack Hollins, who registered four receptions for 86 yards last week, will have even more chances to contribute in Week 11.

In addition, Amari Cooper's availability is also in doubt as he is dealing with a wrist ailment that limited his practice participation this week. He has been designated as questionable to play against the Chiefs.

Dalton Kincaid injury update: What happened to the Bills' TE?

Dalton Kincaid, a second-year tight end, sustained a knee injury early in the Buffalo Bills' victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10.

Kincaid landed squarely on his left knee after jumping for an overthrown pass in the first half. The team initially deemed him questionable to return but he returned for two snaps in the second half while wearing a knee brace. However, he left again.

Kincaid's status was then changed to doubtful to return. He ultimately stayed on the sidelines for the remainder of the second half.

After the game, Dalton Kincaid told the media that he was unsure of the severity of his injury.

