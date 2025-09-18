Is Dalton Kincaid playing tonight? Bills TE's status revealed for Week 3 TNF vs. Dolphins

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid is hoping to have his breakout season this year, since his performance will likely influence the team's decision on the exercise of his fifth-year option.Kincaid, whom the Bills selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft after trading up, has managed four touchdowns and 1,121 yards in his two full seasons in the league. Not exactly the level of performance you expect from a first-round pick. So, he is under more pressure than ever to meet expectations this year.Kincaid had a strong start to the 2025 campaign, receiving a touchdown pass and showing his value as a run game blocker against the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener. He also played a key role in the team's 30-10 win over the New York Jets, and he will look to keep going in this Thursday's AFC East game against the Miami Dolphins.Will Dalton Kincaid play on TNF vs. the Miami Dolphins?Dalton Kincaid battled a minor knee soreness during training camp, but this was not a severe issue. He has been a significant member of the team's offense this season and will continue in that role when Buffalo hosts the Miami Dolphins in a Week 3 matchup on Thursday night.Kincaid has primarily contributed to the Bills' offense as a blocker this season, particularly in Week 2, when he helped running back James Cook rack up 132 yards and two scores.The third year TE's improved ability to help the running game renders the Bills' offense significantly more formidable. He will continue to share reps with Dawson Knox this week.The only two Bills players who have been ruled out for their Week 3 game are linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle). Neither of them participated in any of the team's practices this week.Meanwhile, the team has three players designated as questionable: outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring/hand), cornerback Taron Johnson (quad), and defensive back Cam Lewis (shoulder), all of whom were limited in practice throughout the week.How to watch the Bills vs. Dolphins Week 3 TNF game?Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season starts on Thursday as the Miami Dolphins travel to Highmark Stadium to face the Buffalo Bills.The Bills maintained their perfect start to the season last week with a 30-10 win against the New York Jets, while the Dolphins are on the back of a 33-27 loss to the New England Patriots in their Week 2 matchup.Amazon Prime offers streaming access to the Thursday Night Football game between the two AFC East teams. Al Michaels will handle the play-by-play call for the game, with Kirk Herbstreit as the color analyst.Game details:Date and Time: Thursday, Sept. 18 at 8:15 p.m. ETLocation: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New YorkLive Streaming: Amazon Prime VideoAnnouncers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)