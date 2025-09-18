  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Is Dalton Kincaid playing tonight? Bills TE's status revealed for Week 3 TNF vs. Dolphins

Is Dalton Kincaid playing tonight? Bills TE's status revealed for Week 3 TNF vs. Dolphins

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 18, 2025 18:44 GMT
Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid is hoping to have his breakout season this year, since his performance will likely influence the team's decision on the exercise of his fifth-year option.

Ad

Kincaid, whom the Bills selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft after trading up, has managed four touchdowns and 1,121 yards in his two full seasons in the league. Not exactly the level of performance you expect from a first-round pick. So, he is under more pressure than ever to meet expectations this year.

Kincaid had a strong start to the 2025 campaign, receiving a touchdown pass and showing his value as a run game blocker against the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener. He also played a key role in the team's 30-10 win over the New York Jets, and he will look to keep going in this Thursday's AFC East game against the Miami Dolphins.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Will Dalton Kincaid play on TNF vs. the Miami Dolphins?

Dalton Kincaid battled a minor knee soreness during training camp, but this was not a severe issue. He has been a significant member of the team's offense this season and will continue in that role when Buffalo hosts the Miami Dolphins in a Week 3 matchup on Thursday night.

Kincaid has primarily contributed to the Bills' offense as a blocker this season, particularly in Week 2, when he helped running back James Cook rack up 132 yards and two scores.

Ad

The third year TE's improved ability to help the running game renders the Bills' offense significantly more formidable. He will continue to share reps with Dawson Knox this week.

The only two Bills players who have been ruled out for their Week 3 game are linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle). Neither of them participated in any of the team's practices this week.

Meanwhile, the team has three players designated as questionable: outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring/hand), cornerback Taron Johnson (quad), and defensive back Cam Lewis (shoulder), all of whom were limited in practice throughout the week.

Ad

How to watch the Bills vs. Dolphins Week 3 TNF game?

Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season starts on Thursday as the Miami Dolphins travel to Highmark Stadium to face the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills maintained their perfect start to the season last week with a 30-10 win against the New York Jets, while the Dolphins are on the back of a 33-27 loss to the New England Patriots in their Week 2 matchup.

Ad

Amazon Prime offers streaming access to the Thursday Night Football game between the two AFC East teams. Al Michaels will handle the play-by-play call for the game, with Kirk Herbstreit as the color analyst.

Game details:

Date and Time: Thursday, Sept. 18 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications