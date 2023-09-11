Is Dalvin Cook playing tonight vs. Bills? Week 1 update on Jets RB

Dalvin Cook joined the New York Jets in the offseason after spending six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. The running back is now set to make his Jets debut against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Cook is listed as active on the Jets roster and looked in good spirits while training this week. Barring any late injury or setback, he will start for New York when they host the Bills at the MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 11.

Even Jets head coach Robert Saleh stated in a press conference that both Cook and fellow running back Breece Hall will play in Week 1. Although he didn't mention if the former would be on a snap count, he admitted that the player would be managed smartly.

Dalvin Cook injury update

Dalvin Cook underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason after repeatedly facing issues with shoulder dislocations over the last few years. He missed most of the training camp due to recovery but joined the New York Jets for his first practice session on Aug. 29.

Although Cook has been training with the Jets for just under two weeks, he will play in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

How to watch Jets vs. Bills? TV schedule and live stream details

The New York Jets will begin their 2023 NFL regular season by hosting the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Sept. 10. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to commence at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The live broadcast of the game will be available on ABC. Fans without access to the game can live stream the match on Fubo TV, NFL+ and ESPN+.

Here's all the information you need for the Jets vs. Bills game:

Date : Monday, Sept. 11

: Monday, Sept. 11 Start time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV Schedule : ABC

: ABC Live Stream: Fubo TV, NFL+ and ESPN+

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams will get off to a winning start in the new season.