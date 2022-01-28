Is Dan Quinn eyeing the Cowboys HC job? DC stays put in Dallas despite interest

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was one of the hottest names in the head coaching market this offseason. Nine teams had openings once Sean Payton left the New Orleans Saints and Quinn was connected to nearly all of them.

He interviewed with the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, and Jacksonville Jaguars. News then came Thursday morning that the Broncos and Bears had both filled their vacancies. Instead of waiting around, Quinn decided his own fate by staying with the Cowboys.

This is a great turn of events for the Cowboys seeing as Quinn has completely transformed the Cowboys defense. However, this may be bad news for Mike McCarthy's job security because Quinn will once again be a top name in the head coaching market next year.

Dan Quinn may have found his next head coaching job

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

Both Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore have been getting interviews during this NFL hiring cycle. Moore is still out there talking to teams, but if he doesn't get a job, the Cowboys coaching staff will return intact for the 2022 season. That is, if Jerry Jones doesn't shake things up.

The Cowboys owner and GM has hinted that he is not particularly satisfied with the team's current coaching staff, especially McCarthy.

These comments were made at a time when it was possible for bothhis current coordinators to find jobs elsewhere. If that were to have happened then it would have made it easier for Jones to fire McCarthy as head coach, while also making wholesale changes to the coaching staff.

But Quinn's decision to stay has changed the situation just a bit. Jones may now opt to maintain stability within the organization, with the idea that the defensive coordinator could be the next head coach in waiting. Should Jones want to get rid of McCarthy during the season, he can do so with the knowledge that he has a worthy replacement on the sidelines.

Again, this is bad news for McCarthy and great news for Quinn. The fact he is staying in Dallas may prove he has his eyes on the Cowboys job.

He is a top candidate this offseason, not just because of his great work with the Cowboys defense in 2021. He also held a 43-42 record as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and nearly led the team to a Super Bowl victory if not for a legendary collapse that saw his team blow a 28-3 lead against the New England Patriots.

Before that he coached the "Legion of Boom" in Seattle and won a Super Bowl. He would have had another, if not for the now infamous Russell Wilson goal-line interception, which also came against the Patriots.

His resume is a decorated one and explains why nearly every team with an opening wanted to interview him this offseason. Quinn choosing to remain in Dallas now sets him up as the favorite to replace McCarthy, that is if Jones truly is fed up with his latest head coaching hire.

