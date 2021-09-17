Is Daniel Jones efficient? Where does the Giants QB rank in turnovers since coming into the NFL?

Daniel Jones is now in his third year as the starting quarterback for the New York Giants and that means that he is pretty much in final chance territory when it comes to cementing his place as the long-term franchise quarterback. He needs to grab every opportunity he gets, starting with Thursday night's game against the Washington Football Team.

The issue with him has not been so much about how he can lead his team to touchdowns. The problem with Daniel Jones, on the contrary, is his inability to protect the ball and not lead to turnovers. We look at how his career has shaped up in terms of turnovers since he entered the NFL.

Daniel Jones and his saga with turnovers

Daniel Jones has had turnovers of every kind, from the unfortunate, to the hilariously bad, and from excusable, to the unpardonable. He is quite the king of turnovers.

During his time in the NFL, he has had 40 turnovers, comfortably ranked above everyone else. Now, a lot of it is the fault of the New York Giants' offensive line, which has failed to provide protection to their young quarterback, however, that still does not explain all of Daniel Jones' own failings. This is something that has carried on from his college years when he had 29 interceptions in 35 games.

Of the 40 turnovers, 22 were interceptions and the others lost fumbles, but even that does not tell the true story. In total, Daniel Jones has fumbled the ball 30 times, with his teammates saving his blushes 12 times by recovering it for him.

Furthermore, another issue that seems to plague Daniel Jones is in his mind, which is something more difficult to fix than physical issues. The 22 interceptions he has thrown have come in a total of 15 matches. It goes to show that once he throws a pick, he has the tendency to throw at least one more in many of the matches. It also explains why in those 15 matches, he has a 3-12 record.

His inability to keep hold of the ball has regularly led to his teams suffering and now the New York Giants must decide if they want to stick with him or look for his replacement in next year's draft. Ultimately, even though Daniel Jones may be a good quarterback with a high ceiling, it is tough to make your case when you keep giving the ball away to the opposition so much.

