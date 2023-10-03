Is Daniel Jones related to Jerry Jones? A glimpse into Giants QB's family life

Daniel Jones hasn't had the best start to the 2023 NFL season. The quarterback has struggled to steady the ship for the New York Giants, who sit fourth in the NFC East with a 1-3 record.

With the spotlight currently on Jones, fans have been curious to learn about the signal caller's personal life. Some have even questioned whether he is related to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

However, Daniel and Jerry Jones are not related by family, despite sharing the same last name.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Daniel Jones was born on May 27, 1997, in Charlotte, North Carolina, to parents Becca and Steve. He has three siblings named Becca, Ruthie and Bates.

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones with his family

Becca and Steve opt to keep their personal life away from the media. However, they have been supportive parents to their four children, who are all heavily involved in sports.

Their eldest daughter Becca, who took after her mother's name, played field hockey at Davidson College. She currently works as an associate at Battery Ventures.

Bates played collegiate basketball with the Davidson Wildcats before transferring to Duke University. He currently works with the Dukes' basketball program as a graduate assistant.

The youngest daughter Ruthie plays soccer at Duke University. She has already represented the U.S. at the under-23 level.

Meanwhile, Jerry Jones was born on Oct. 13, 1942, in Los Angeles, California. He has three children, Charlotte Jones, Stephen Jones and Jerry Jones Jr.

All three of his children hold executive positions at his Dallas Cowboys franchise. Jerry also has eight grandchildren named Juliette, Haley, John Stephen, Jordan, James, Paxton, Caroline and Jessica.

Jerry bought the Cowboys on Feb. 25, 1989. The team has won three Super Bowls under his ownership.

Daniel Jones net worth: How much is the Giants QB worth in 2023?

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones

According to reports, Daniel Jones is worth a whopping $25 million as of 2023. He has accumulated most of his wealth from his football career.

The New York Giants selected Jones in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. He is currently in his fifth season with the New York-based team.

As per Spotrac, Jones signed a four-year, $160 million contract with the Giants this offseason. The deal included a $36,000,000 signing bonus and $92,000,000 in guaranteed money.

Reports further state that Jones has made a total of $72,129,056 in career earnings so far.