Is Davante Adams playing tonight? Exploring Rams WR's status for Week 5 TNF

Davante Adams is in the first year of his stint with the LA Rams. The perennial Pro Bowler is one of the most talented wide receivers of his generation, and he'll be catching passes from Matthew Stafford in Sean McVay's system.With the Rams up against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, let's examine Adams' availability for Thursday night's game.Is Davante Adams playing tonight?Davante Adams will likely play in tonight's game against the San Francisco 49ers. The three-time first-team All-Pro wideout is dealing with a hamstring injury, but he's leaning toward featuring in Thursday Night Football.According to Yahoo Sports, Adams shared an update on the hamstring issue on Tuesday, telling reporters that he is feeling significantly better but still is not at 100%. Adams said about his hamstring:&quot;(I feel) Good. Much, much better. I wouldn't say it's 100%, but this game is not 100% health for really anybody. I felt a lot better than how I thought I would. I feel a lot better now than what I thought I would feel after (last week’s game).&quot;However, it's important to note that there's a quick turnaround between the Rams' game on Sunday against the Colts and tonight's game against the San Francisco 49ers. So, Adams' status will be closely monitored until his team releases its inactive list for the showdown.How has Davante Adams performed with the Rams?Davante Adams has performed impressively since he signed a two-year deal with the Rams. He has amassed a stat line of 17 catches, 269 receiving yards and three touchdowns in four games. Plus, he's totaled at least three receptions for 51 receiving yards in each matchup and has scored a TD in each of the last three weeks.Adams forms one of the NFC's best duos alongside Puka Nacua. The former Green Bay Packers favorite is on pace for a career-best 15.8 yards per reception while playing for a genuine Super Bowl contender.Tonight's contest is one of the LA Rams' toughest games this season. They're up against a Kyle Shanahan-coached San Francisco 49ers team that has Super Bowl expectations. A fit and dynamic Adams could be crucial in securing that win at SoFi Stadium.