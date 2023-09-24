Is DeAndre Hopkins going to play today? Titans WR’s availability vs Browns explored

DeAndre Hopkins had some injury concerns during the offseason. The star wide receiver came over to the Tennessee Titans and it appears that those injury concerns have reared their ugly head once more. He's been suffering from an ankle injury, but will it force him out of action today?

Is DeAndre Hopkins playing today?

All reports indicate that the star wide receiver is expected to suit up against the Cleveland Browns. The team is looking to head to 2-1, and they expect to have their star wide receiver for the matchup. He has recorded 11 catches for 105 yards in his first two weeks of the season.

DeAndre Hopkins is expected to play

Peter Skoronski is the only player the Titans have already ruled out. Hopkins remains questionable, but he is expected to play. He went through injury last weekend in an overtime victory.

He recorded four catches for 40 yards in the win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and he's expected to be able to do so again today. Multiple reports stated that he will be in the lineup once again today.

DeAndre Hopkins' fantasy outlook

DeAndre Hopkins is not the same viable fantasy wide receiver he was with the Arizona Cardinals. For starters, he is older and more banged up than he was in that tenure.

Additionally, Ryan Tannehill is not as good of a quarterback as Kyler Murray. There's a downgrade there that directly affects Hopkins' ability to record fantasy points for your team.

Furthermore, the Titans are very run-heavy. With Derrick Henry not expected to miss any time with a turf toe injury, the Titans will most likely lean on the ground game again, which doesn't bode well for the wideout.

ESPN is projecting him to record about six catches for 67 yards and earn around 13.7 points. That would be a season-high for the wide receiver, but the Browns have a pretty solid defense.

If you're in a deeper league, chances are you need Hopkins to be in your lineup. However, in standard 10-man leagues or smaller, it might be advisable to temper expectations and move Hopkins to your bench for better options.