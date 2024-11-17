Is DeAndre Hopkins playing today? Chiefs WR's status revealed for Week 11 showdown vs. Bills

On Sunday, the 9-0 Kansas City Chiefs will battle the 8-2 Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in what is the two-time reigning Super Bowl champions' toughest remaining test on their schedule.

The Chiefs were hoping that they'd have their entire roster healthy for this game. But they'll be missing two key players on offense in wide receiver Rashee Rice and running back Isaiah Pacheco. They could have been even more shorthanded as there were concerns about DeAndre Hopkins' availability, but all seems fine on that front.

DeAndre Hopkins injury update: Will Chiefs WR play in Week 11?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The veteran wide receiver's name popped up on the Chiefs' injury report on Wednesday. The 32-year-old is reportedly dealing with a knee issue, which could have threatened his participation in the game against the Bills.

Trending

However, Hopkins was a full participant in practice throughout the week, suggesting his knee injury wasn't severe. He'll suit up and play on Sunday.

How has Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins performed this season?

DeAndre Hopkins started the season on the Tennessee Titans roster and failed to make any notable impact. In six games for his former team, he registered only 15 catches for 173 yards and one touchdown. With the Titans in rebuild mode, the consensus was the 32-year-old wide receiver would leave the team before the trade deadline.

Several teams reportedly reached out to Tennessee to acquire Hopkins, but the Chiefs won the sweepstakes and landed the five-time Pro Bowler. He had a quiet debut for his new team, finishing with two catches for 29 yards in the 27-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Expand Tweet

However, in his home debut for the reigning Super Bowl champions against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Hopkins showcased why the Chiefs were keen on bringing him in. He caught eight passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns, one more than he managed in six with the Titans.

In three games for Kansas City, Hopkins has registered 14 catches for 171 yards and has hauled in a pass in the endzone twice. The Chiefs expected him to be an X-factor on offense in the second half of the season and the playoffs and he has showcased glimpses that he could play that role.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.