Is DeAndre Hopkins playing tonight vs. Steelers? Titans WR's availability status explored

DeAndre Hopkins joined the Tennessee Titans in the offseason. The wideout had a relatively slow start with the team before his standout display in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Hopkins caught four passes for 128 yards with three touchdowns, helping the Titans to a 28-23 win against the Falcons. However, the wideout has been dealing with a toe injury heading into their Week 9 clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 2.

DeAndre Hopkins injury: Will the Titans WR play vs. Steelers in Week 9?

Tennessee Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins

As of Thursday, Nov. 2, DeAndre Hopkins is listed as questionable on the Tennessee Titans' roster with a toe injury. However, reports suggest that the receiver could still play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9.

Hopkins was a limited participant in practice on Monday and Wednesday. However, he did not practice with the team on Wednesday.

According to reports, Hopkins' toe injury isn't too serious. Hence, there is a possibility that his absence in practice could have been due to the team giving him a rest before the Week 9 game against Pittsburgh.

Hopkins formed quite a solid partnership with rookie quarterback Will Levis in Week 8. Tennessee fans will certainly be hoping that the duo can link up regularly for the remainder of the season.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans: TV schedule and live stream details

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans Week 9 NFL game will air on Amazon Prime Video.

Fans in Nashville can watch the game live on the local channel WTVF, while those in Pittsburgh can catch the game on WPXI.

The Steelers-Titans contest can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

