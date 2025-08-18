Is Deebo Samuel playing tonight vs. Bengals? Exploring Commanders WR's status for preseason game Week 2

Deebo Samuel spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners selected him in the second round in 2019, and he became an All-Pro wideout for Kyle Shanahan's team.However, both parties decided to part ways after the 2024 season, leading to Samuel joining the Washington Commanders via a trade. The Commanders parted with a fifth-round pick to get him on the roster.Let's see if Samuel will feature in Washington's second preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.Is Deebo Samuel playing tonight vs. the Cincinnati Bengals?There's a solid chance that Deebo Samuel will see action on Monday versus the Bengals. Dan Quinn plans to play his starters, and Samuel ticks that box in his first year in Washington.Quinn said he is looking forward to Jayden Daniels, along with other teammates, getting their first game action this preseason. The coach added that the starters won't play for a long time.&quot;It is not going to be super long, so I would not like to do like an extended popcorn break or something, but I would be ready to be involved with it for sure,&quot; Quinn said on Sunday, via Commanders Wire.However, Quinn ruled out several players due to injury and holdouts. They include linebackers Bobby Wagner, Jordan Magee and Von Miller, wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown and quarterback Marcus Mariota, among others.How did Deebo Samuel perform in 2024?Deebo Samuel had a decent but unspectacular 2024 campaign with the San Francisco 49ers. The one-time Pro Bowler amassed 51 catches, 670 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. He added 42 rush attempts, 136 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown in 15 appearances.Samuel and his teammates were initially tipped to make it back to the Super Bowl. However, they ended up missing out on the playoffs with a disappointing 6-11 record.The South Carolina Gamecocks product has the chance to get his career back on track with the Washington Commanders. He's the team's WR2 behind Terry McLaurin. However, there's a good chance he'll be elevated to the WR1 spot if McLaurin is traded before or during the season.Samuel aims to perform admirably and secure his long-term future on one of the NFL's most promising rosters.