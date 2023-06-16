Is Deion Sanders hospitalized? All you need to know about Colorado HC's current situation

Deion Sanders depicted a terrifying scene where he got his big toe and second toe amputated because blood clots were restricting his circulation several months ago.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback is currently not hospitalized but he is still having problems and faces a serious risk of losing his whole foot. He may undergo surgery soon, but that could potentially exacerbate the issue.

A video from "Thee Pregame Show" broke the news.

Coach Prime has an extensive history of left-leg issues, so the most recent news is shocking but not entirely unexpected given the background.

Sanders also kept a cheerful disposition throughout the conversation.

"Well, I am aware of the risks. I have just eight toes. I believe I understand."

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Awful news: Hall of Famer and Colorado coach Deion Sanders could lose his entire foot due to medical complications.



Sanders posted a video of a meeting with vascular surgeon Dr. Donald Jacobs and was told the news:



"Could lose the foot,” Jacobs said. “It’s a risk." Awful news: Hall of Famer and Colorado coach Deion Sanders could lose his entire foot due to medical complications.Sanders posted a video of a meeting with vascular surgeon Dr. Donald Jacobs and was told the news: "Could lose the foot,” Jacobs said. “It’s a risk." https://t.co/iCorHiM9zw

Deion Sanders is preparing for his first campaign with Colorado

Deion Sanders is about to begin his first campaign as Colorado's head coach. The program is hoping that Sanders can work some of the magic he put on display at Jackson State.

This medical issue obviously poses problems to his preparations for the season, but Coach Prime seems to have everything as under control as can be. He said he would prefer to have significant medical surgery now instead of having to miss the start of the season while recovering.

The Buffaloes kick off their season away to TCU on September 2 and then host Nebraska and Colorado State in their next two fixtures. There is some optimism about the team this season, with many expecting them to win around five games. After a 1-11 campaign in 2022, fans want to see a lot more fight from their team.

Whether any surgeries are planned between now and the start of the season is not yet known, but hopefully they can be avoided and Sanders' problems alleviate.

Followers have shown their solidarity for Deion Sanders during this trying time, showing nothing less than full of support for a true NFL legend.

