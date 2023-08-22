Is Derrick Gore Related To Frank Gore? Exploring Commanders RB's family

NFL fans are interested in learning more about Derrick Gore's father to clear the speculation about the running back's relationship with Frank Gore.

Derrick Gore of the Washington Commanders is unrelated to Frank Gore despite sharing the same surname and a similar position.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Derrick has spoken openly about how his father helped him make it to the NFL, but he has been careful to keep his real name a secret.

Frank Gore was taken by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the 2005 NFL draft after playing college football at Miami. He had the most rushing yards for the team throughout his ten years with them and was chosen for five Pro Bowls. He also had the most running yards in the NFC during the 2006 campaign and played in Super Bowl XLVII once.

He owns the league's record for the most games played by a running back with 241, and his career was notable for its durability, a unique quality for his position.

Expand Tweet

Fans should be aware that Frank Gore is from Miami, Florida. Derrick, however, is an Alabama native. Frank Gore Jr., who is 21 years old, is Frank's only son who has a history of playing football. The fact that Derrick Gore and Frank Gore are unrelated is therefore established.

Where will Derrick Gore play NFL football in 2023?

The Los Angeles Chargers signed Derrick Gore, an undrafted free agent out of Alabama, in 2019. Later that year, the player was a member of the Commanders' practice squad, but after joining two other organizations, the New Orleans Saints released him, and he eventually became a free agent in May 2023.

In his career, Gore has also played for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Expand Tweet

In July 2023, Gore and the Commanders reunited. He is now a member of the team's 90-man squad, however, Washington can only bring 53 players on their primary roster and 16 players on the practice squad into the regular season. Before the 2023 regular season, it is unknown if the 28-year-old running back will be selected.

In 11 games for Kansas City in 2021, Gore carried the ball 51 times for 256 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In addition, he made eight receptions for 105 yards.

Poll : #3) Which quarterback was drafted before Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft? (#2 Ans - Oakland Raiders) Chad Pennington Giovanni Carmazzi Chris Redman Tee Martin 40 votes