Is Derrick Henry a free agent? Ranking 5 best landing spots for star RB

Derrick Henry took the microphone after the Tennessee Titans’ 2023 regular-season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While the Titans won at home, finishing at 6-11 meant they were out of playoff contention.

If an early end to the Titans’ season isn’t enough to induce sadness among their fans, Henry’s message might lead them to mourn. The 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year said in his address:

“Titan fans, I just want to say thank you for the greatest eight years of my life. The ups and the downs, y’all have been there for everything, through the adversity, watching me grow as a person and a player, always supporting me.

“I love y’all, I love seeing the 22s in the stadium. Hopefully, I was an inspiration to all the young kids and everybody in the community. Just thank y’all so much. Man, God is good, and Titan up baby.”

While it’s not definitive that Derrick Henry will leave the Titans, the tone of that message makes it feel like his departure is inevitable. With $65.2 million in cap space coming into the 2024 league year, the Titans have more than enough to satisfy Henry’s contract demands.

But if they are keen on retaining him, both parties should have a contract extension before his current deal expires. Instead, they allowed his four-year, $50 million deal to end, potentially a sign that the Titans have moved on.

If this is the end for Henry and the Titans, other teams are waiting to negotiate with the four-time Pro Bowler once the legal period starts on March 11. But while several teams are interested in bringing Henry to their fold, some teams make more sense regarding fit.

5 best landing spots for Derrick Henry

The team that can sign Derrick Henry will get one of the most physical running backs in the game. While his numbers are down last season, he is still a 1,000-yard rusher with double-digit touchdowns. Defenders have difficulty tackling him because of his freakish combination of size and power.

The Titans can offer him the franchise tag, which, if he accepts, will keep him in Tennessee for one season. That cushion gives both sides more time to negotiate a multi-year contract. Conversely, they can let Henry walk away and find another running back who could potentially fill his spot and impact.

If Henry tests free agency, here are the teams that can maximize his talent.

#1 – Baltimore Ravens

DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Ravens (+125) as the team Derrick Henry will likely play for in 2024. It makes much sense, especially with their appreciation for the ground game. They could bolster their backfield rotation by adding Henry to Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins, and Keaton Mitchell.

#2 – Houston Texans

The Texans already have the makings of an elite passing attack with C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Dalton Schultz. However, their running back depth chart is shallow with Devin Singletary and Dameon Pierce. Adding Henry to their roster will also relieve some pressure off Stroud, knowing he has a dominant option behind him.

#3 – Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh will find ways to utilize Derrick Henry, like how Blake Corum dominated college football. Likewise, Austin Ekeler is a free agent and could sign elsewhere. Getting Henry will boost an offense with Justin Herbert, Mike Williams, and Keenan Allen. It could also reverse the narrative of their ground game after averaging only 96.6 yards per game, the eighth-worst in the league last season.

#4 – Green Bay Packers

A.J. Dillion will be a free agent this offseason. If he doesn’t return in Green Bay, the Packers can beef up their backfield with Derrick Henry. Pairing him with Aaron Jones, who will be a free agent after 2024, gives them an explosive rotation. Henry’s veteran presence will also help Green Bay’s young but talented core grow into legitimate contenders.

#5 – Dallas Cowboys

Tony Pollard barely registered 1,000 rushing yards in 2023, while Rico Dowdle is a distant second with 361 yards. Their running game could improve by adding one of the more imposing backs in the NFL. As someone with double-digit touchdowns from 2018 to 2023, Derrick Henry can do wonders behind the impressive Cowboys offensive line.