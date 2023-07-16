Is DeSean Jackson retiring? Former Eagles WR’s NFL future explored

DeSean Jackson, a highly accomplished wide receiver in the NFL, has had a notable career spanning six different franchises. Most recently, he played for the Baltimore Ravens during the 2022-23 season.

Known for his exceptional speed and dynamic playmaking abilities, the 36-year-old former Pro Bowler has left a lasting impact on the league. However, recent hints on social media suggest that Jackson's time as a professional football player might be coming to an end. This has sparked speculation about whether he is contemplating retirement.

On Saturday night, three-time Pro Bowler DeSean Jackson took to Instagram and shared a post that strongly suggests he may be contemplating retirement.

In the post, Jackson wrote,

"Did it my way 15 years strong!! Neva anotha like it! #0ne0fone."

While an official confirmation is yet to be made, the message appears to hint at the possibility of Jackson hanging up his cleats for good.

Over the course of his impressive career, DeSean Jackson has showcased his exceptional skills and talents as a wide receiver across multiple teams. He has donned the jerseys of the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, and Baltimore Ravens.

However, as Jackson reaches a significant milestone of 15 years in the league, it seems that he may be reflecting on his journey and contemplating what lies ahead.

DeSean Jackson career earnings

In his 15-year career in the NFL, he earned a total of $91.6 million. As of 2023, he has a net worth of $40 million. DeSean Jackson's journey in the NFL has seen him navigate through various teams and contract deals.

Washington Redskins v Philadelphia Eagles

He began his professional career with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008, signing a four-year contract worth $3.46 million. In 2012, he inked a significant five-year, $47 million contract with the Eagles, but he was released by the team in 2014.

Following his departure from the Eagles, Jackson joined the Washington Redskins, signing a four-year contract worth $24 million. Later, in 2017, he moved on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a three-year, $33.5 million contract. However, in 2019, he returned to the Eagles via a trade with the Buccaneers. He signed a restructured three-year contract extension worth $27.9 million.

Jackson's journey continued as he joined the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year, $4.5 million contract in 2021. But he was subsequently released by the team in November of the same year. Shortly after, he signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Baltimore Ravens v Jacksonville Jaguars

During the 2022 season, Jackson joined the Baltimore Ravens, initially starting on the practice squad before being promoted to the active roster in December. However, he was released by the Ravens in January 2023, marking another chapter in his NFL career.

DeSean Jackson's Post-NFL Options Beyond Football

After retiring from the NFL, Jackson finds himself with a multitude of exciting options. Renowned for his charitable work, he may deepen his philanthropic endeavors through the DeSean Jackson Foundation.

Additionally, Jackson's substantial real estate investments in Los Angeles, Miami, and Florida provide opportunities for further growth in the lucrative real estate market.

His diverse business interests, including car dealerships, a record label, and an athletic apparel line, offer room for continued entrepreneurial pursuits.

PINEAPPLE, INC., a legal cannabis industry company specializing in non-plant touching activities, recently disclosed its partnership with DeSean Jackson. The collaboration involves Jackson serving as a prominent spokesperson and stakeholder for the Pineapple Wellness brand.

