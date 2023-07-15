Malik Jackson, the former Pro Bowl defensive tackle, recently announced his retirement from the NFL after an impressive ten-year career.

Throughout his professional football journey, he showcased his skills while representing four different teams: the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, and Cleveland Browns.

Jackson's final game took place in 2021 as a member of the Cleveland Browns. Upon the conclusion of the season, he became a free agent.

Unfortunately, he did not secure a spot with any NFL team for the 2022 season.

Faced with limited opportunities, he made the difficult decision to hang up his cleats and embark on a new chapter in life. While football enthusiasts bid farewell to Jackson's on-field contributions, here's a look at how much money he earned in ten years in the league.

Over his tenure in the NFL, he accumulated an impressive total of $72.1 million in earnings.

He has a reported net worth of $20 million in 2023.

Malik Jackson's NFL contracts over the years

Malik Jackson's journey in the NFL began when he was drafted by the Denver Broncos with the 137th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Shortly after, in May 2012, he inked a four-year contract worth $2.313 million with the Broncos.

However, in March 2016, Jackson's career took a significant turn when he signed a lucrative six-year contract worth $85.5 million with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite his impressive contract, the Jaguars released Jackson in March 2019, creating $11 million in cap space.

Soon after his release, he signed a three-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles worth $30 million.

In December 2019, Malik Jackson and the Eagles restructured his contract by converting $9.055 million of his 2020 salary into a bonus. This move helped the team clear $5.444 million in cap space.

However, the Eagles ultimately designated Jackson as a Post-June 1st release in 2021, allowing them to clear an additional $2 million in cap space on June 2nd.

Following his release from the Eagles, Jackson signed a one-year contract worth $3.75 million with the Cleveland Browns in March 2021. However, his time with the Browns marked the final chapter of his NFL career, as he became a free agent after the 2021 season.

On July 14, 2023, Malik Jackson officially retired from professional football, leaving behind a legacy of impressive contracts and contributions to the teams he represented.

