Is Deshaun Watson playing today vs Rams in Week 8?

The Deshaun Watson saga seems to continue and take a different turn every week as rumors continue to swirl about his future. While the Houston Texans seem ready and willing to trade Watson, the return that they expect from such a talented quarterback is still too much considering his uncertain status in the NFL.

Since there are over 20 pending cases against Watson and his request for a trade, he has yet to take a snap for the Houston Texans this season. The NFL reiterated this week that they won't be placing Watson on the exempt list as of yet because of the impending legal issues.

But it also doesn't mean that he won't be suspended at any point in the future, which makes teams weary of giving up so much in return for Watson.

Will QB Deshaun Watson play vs. Rams in Week 8?

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will once again be inactive against the Los Angeles Rams this afternoon. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills will get the start against the Rams.

This will be Mills' sixth straight start for the Houston Texans as quarterback Tyrod Taylor remains out. Taylor won the starting job during training camp in Deshaun Watson's absence.

Watson is considered a healthy inactive each week. Although he hasn't taken a snap this season, he doesn't have a lingering injury that would keep him off the field, just his persistence that he wishes to be traded out of Houston.

My story on where it stands: #Texans owner Cal McNair has given GM Nick Caserio his full support in the handling of the Deshaun Watson situation. Tuesday marks the biggest deadline yet for the #Dolphins , Houston & Watson.My story on where it stands: nfl.com/news/dolphins-… #Texans owner Cal McNair has given GM Nick Caserio his full support in the handling of the Deshaun Watson situation. Tuesday marks the biggest deadline yet for the #Dolphins, Houston & Watson. My story on where it stands: nfl.com/news/dolphins-… The #Texans and #Dolphins have remained engaged recently on Deshaun Watson — and they play each other next week. If a trade happens Tuesday, it’d be tough, though not impossible, for Watson to get ready and make his Miami debut against his old team. twitter.com/rapsheet/statu… The #Texans and #Dolphins have remained engaged recently on Deshaun Watson — and they play each other next week. If a trade happens Tuesday, it’d be tough, though not impossible, for Watson to get ready and make his Miami debut against his old team. twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

If traded, where is Watson most likely to end up?

Deshaun Watson does have a no trade clause in his contract, meaning that he has the power to accept or deny any possible trade destination. It has been reported that he has already turned down a possible trade to the Philadelphia Eagles.

It has also been reported that Watson would accept a trade to the Miami Dolphins.

#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "The Houston Texans played the Deshaun Watson situation all wrong.. early in the offseason a team offered 3 1s & 3 3s & they turned it down" ~ @JayGlazer "The Houston Texans played the Deshaun Watson situation all wrong.. early in the offseason a team offered 3 1s & 3 3s & they turned it down" ~@JayGlazer #JayKnew#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/XPfRv2aDfd

The Dolphins have been noted as one of the teams that has been in on a possible trade for Watson. While Miami does have a starting quarterback with second-year player Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins apparently would rather have a more established quarterback like Watson.

But the question remains how long Watson will be able to stay on the field. Watson is considered to be in "football shape" and would be allowed to take the field if traded.

But if a decision on the impending legal case is made, the NFL could suspend Watson immediately. That allows this to continue to be a fluid situation, but a trade decision must be made by Tuesday afternoon at the NFL trade deadline.

