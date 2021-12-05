Is Devin White playing today vs Atlanta Falcons?

Devin White and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have recently turned the page and have begun to resemble the team that went on a run last year to win the Lombardi trophy. With an overall record of 8-3, it seems as if the only thing that has managed to slow down the Buccaneers is the injury bug.

Devin White, along with many of the Buccaneers' defensive players this year, has also been dealing with injuries of his own.

Will Devin White play today against the Falcons?

Bucaaneers linebacker Devin White is expected to play today against Matt Ryan, Kyle Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons. White has been dealing with a lingering quadriceps injury but was listed as a full participant in practice for the second part of the week.

The Bucs will need the 2020 All-Pro to help contain a Falcons team that is still in the hunt for a playoff spot in the NFC.

Despite a 5-6 record, the Falcons still have former NFL MVP Matt Ryan at the helm of the offense, which means that the Falcons can put up points on any given Sunday.

Devin White will be needed to help contain the Swiss Army knife that is Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

Not only has Patterson been the offensive MVP for the Falcons this season, he can play multiple positions, including running back, wide receiver and kick returner, and he is even listed as a safety on the depth chart.

With a 4.42 40-yard dash time at the 2019 NFL Combine, White is more than capable of helping contain Patterson and the Falcons offense.

Can Devin White and the Buccaneers defense get back to the dominant play of last season?

The answer to this question honestly depends on how healthy the defense is for the second half of the season. The secondary was hit with a rash of injuries all season to several starters whom all missed time.

Even former free agent cornerback Richard Sherman, who was signed earlier in the season because of several other injuries to the secondary, has now been placed on injured reserve because of a calf injury suffered weeks ago in pre-game warmups.

Once the team can get a good portion of their defensive starters back in place, you can expect the Buccaneers to once again find themselves in the NFC Championship game and very likely the Super Bowl.

