No other position in the NFL has evolved more over the years than the linebacker position.

It wasn't too long ago when an NFL linebacker needed to weigh at least 250 lbs. Anything below and you were considered undersized.

The idea was that linebackers needed to weigh more because their main objective was to help stop the run. To stop the run it was imperative to have the strength to compete against offensive linemen, who were naturally bigger players.

Shifting into the modern era, teams now prioritize linebackers that can excel in pass coverage. The era of run-stuffing 250-pound linebackers is now over. While stopping the run is still of importance, the NFL's shifting to a more pass-heavy league means stopping the pass is simply more important.

Nowhere can you better see the impact of the evolution of the linebacker position than the current players at the position.

Modern-day linebackers under the age of 30 have never been more athletic and versatile. Which begs the question, who are the five best modern-day NFL linebackers under the age of 30?

Top 5 NFL Linebackers under the age of 30

#1 - Eric Kendricks, Minnesota Vikings

At age 29, Eric Kendricks just barely falls under the age of 30. He's the perfect example of an elite modern-day NFL linebacker. He weighs 232 lbs., and is a star in pass coverage. Yet, it still seems many overlook Kendricks as one of the best linebackers in the league.

In only 11 games last season, Kendricks had 107 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, six pass deflections, and three interceptions. One can only imagine his stat line if he had played a full season.

His performance against the run was solid enough, but he shined in pass coverage. Kendricks, a linebacker, covers just as good as some of the corners in the NFL.

Kendricks only allowed 29 catches last season. Plus, not one touchdown was scored with Kendricks in coverage. When quarterbacks targeted Kendricks in coverage he held them to a 58.8 passer rating.

Having a lockdown coverage linebacker is one of the greatest advantages an NFL team can have. The Minnesota Vikings have that with Kendricks.

#2 - Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

Not far behind Kendricks is Fred Warner. Warner is only 24 years old. His first three seasons in the NFL have been nothing but impressive. The potential he possesses is through the roof.

Warner's performance during the 2020 season was so good that he was named a First-Team All-Pro.

He had 125 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, 16 quarterback pressures, six pass deflections, and two interceptions. Warner impressed in all three phases of the game: run defense, pass rush, and pass coverage.

His pass coverage, however, was the biggest standout. He's able to cover just about any running back or tight end in the NFL. The way Warner moves with pass catchers in coverage really shows off his quickness.

As Warner continues to develop and gain more experience, he'll only get better. More All-Pro seasons are ahead for Warner.

#3 - Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts

By no means is Darius Leonard bad in pass coverage, but he's nowhere near as talented in that aspect of his game as Kendricks and Warner. That said, he excels against the run and rushing the passer.

Leonard finished the 2020 season with 132 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, eight quarterback pressures, and seven pass deflections.

After only three seasons as a pro, Leonard is already a two-time First-Team All-Pro. The first came after his rookie season and the second after his 2020 season. To be that accomplished and still only 26 years old is unheard of.

One of Leonard's greatest qualities is his ability to consistently make plays on the ball. In 14 games last season, he had only seven missed tackles. That's efficiency personified.

#4 - Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears

Roquan Smith is coming off his best season as a pro. How he performed during the 2020 season is exactly what the Bears envisioned when they drafted Smith eighth overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Smith is another example of a modern-day NFL linebacker in the sense he's best when in pass coverage. Smith held quarterbacks to a 59.6 passer rating when they targeted him in coverage. He also had seven pass deflections.

The future is very bright for the Bears' linebacker. He's only 24 years old and his athleticism is elite. Once he improves on the more technical side of playing linebacker in the NFL, watch out. Smith is a rising star in this league.

#5 - Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Devin White is the youngest player on this list at age 23. He's also the only player listed with a Super Bowl ring.

White gained a ton of recognition for his playoff run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rightfully so, as White dominated in every aspect of the game in the playoffs. He covered guys like Travis Kelce while at the same time making sacks and stopping the run. It doesn't get much better than that.

That said, when looking at White's 2020 season in total, it's apparent that he struggled in pass coverage during the regular season. Up until the playoffs, he was consistently getting lost in coverage.

Where White stands out though, is his ability to stop the run sideline to sideline and his expertise in rushing the passer. His regular season ended with 140 combined tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and 20 quarterback pressures.

There's no linebacker in the NFL better than White when it comes to blitzing the quarterback. His athleticism makes it nearly impossible to block him when he gets a full head of steam.

