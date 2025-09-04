Is DeVonta Smith playing Week 1 vs the Cowboys? Exploring Eagles WR's status for TNF clash

DeVonta Smith's output considerably dropped last year due to missing four games and the Philadelphia Eagles relying more on their running game, led by Saquon Barkley. As a result, the wide receiver couldn't hit the 900-yard mark for the first time in his professional career, recording 833 receiving yards.Smith will aim to get back to his prolific level of play in 2025. However, a groin injury sidelined him in training camp and the preseason over the past weeks, and preseason reports suggested the Eagles may take a cautious approach with Smith.Will DeVonta Smith play on Thursday night vs. the Dallas Cowboys?DeVonta Smith was a full participant in the Philadelphia Eagles' practice on Monday and Tuesday this week and didn't appear on the injury report. This is a clear sign that he is ready to go Thursday night against the Cowboys after overcoming concerns about a groin ailment.Fears heightened among Philadelphia fans after Smith missed the Eagles' last preseason game against the New York Jets. This was especially concerning because Smith missed four games due to groin and back problems last season. However, those fears have been put to bed this week.Smith is entering his fifth season in the NFL and is looking to continue being one of the best complementary offensive pieces in the league. Since being selected with a first-round pick in 2021, he has remained an effective offensive weapon for the Eagles. He has formed an explosive combination with A.J. Brown at wide receiver for the last three seasons.Brown is also good to go tonight after dealing with a hamstring issue this offseason. Smith and Brown continue to be the team's undisputed top two wideout options this year. Darius Cooper, John Metchie and Jahan Dotson are also options for the team.How to watch Cowboys vs. Eagles regular-season opener?Here are the details you need to watch the regular-season kickoff between the Eagles and Cowboys:Date and Time: Thursday, Sept. 4 at 8:20 p.m. ETLocation: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaTV: NBCAnnouncers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)Live Streaming: Peacock, DirecTV, NFL+