  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Is DeVonta Smith playing Week 1 vs the Cowboys? Exploring Eagles WR's status for TNF clash

Is DeVonta Smith playing Week 1 vs the Cowboys? Exploring Eagles WR's status for TNF clash

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 04, 2025 14:19 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
Is DeVonta Smith playing Week 1 vs the Cowboys? Exploring Eagles WR's status for TNF clash - Source: Imagn

DeVonta Smith's output considerably dropped last year due to missing four games and the Philadelphia Eagles relying more on their running game, led by Saquon Barkley. As a result, the wide receiver couldn't hit the 900-yard mark for the first time in his professional career, recording 833 receiving yards.

Ad

Smith will aim to get back to his prolific level of play in 2025. However, a groin injury sidelined him in training camp and the preseason over the past weeks, and preseason reports suggested the Eagles may take a cautious approach with Smith.

Will DeVonta Smith play on Thursday night vs. the Dallas Cowboys?

DeVonta Smith was a full participant in the Philadelphia Eagles' practice on Monday and Tuesday this week and didn't appear on the injury report. This is a clear sign that he is ready to go Thursday night against the Cowboys after overcoming concerns about a groin ailment.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fears heightened among Philadelphia fans after Smith missed the Eagles' last preseason game against the New York Jets. This was especially concerning because Smith missed four games due to groin and back problems last season. However, those fears have been put to bed this week.

Smith is entering his fifth season in the NFL and is looking to continue being one of the best complementary offensive pieces in the league. Since being selected with a first-round pick in 2021, he has remained an effective offensive weapon for the Eagles. He has formed an explosive combination with A.J. Brown at wide receiver for the last three seasons.

Ad

Brown is also good to go tonight after dealing with a hamstring issue this offseason. Smith and Brown continue to be the team's undisputed top two wideout options this year. Darius Cooper, John Metchie and Jahan Dotson are also options for the team.

Ad

How to watch Cowboys vs. Eagles regular-season opener?

Here are the details you need to watch the regular-season kickoff between the Eagles and Cowboys:

Date and Time: Thursday, Sept. 4 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: Peacock, DirecTV, NFL+

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications