Is DK Metcalf playing tonight vs. Rams in Week 5?

The Seattle Seahawks, along with star receiver DK Metcalf, host the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. This is the first of two NFC West matchups for both teams and with a division this competitive, every game is a must win.

The Los Angeles Rams are 3-1 after suffering their first loss of the season to the undefeated Arizona Cardinals last week. The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a 28-21 win over the San Francisco 49ers last week to move to 2-2 and a record at .500.

This is certainly not one of the best starts the Seattle Seahawks have gotten off to in the Russell Wilson/Pete Carroll era.

Now, it seems that injuries on the Seattle Seahawks roster could hinder their ability to get back to a winning record. This week, wide receiver DK Metcalf has been on the injury report for the Seattle Seahawks with an apparent foot injury.

With a short week to prepare for the Los Angeles Rams after a win over the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday, the Seahawks will need one of their top wide receivers to have a chance against the Rams.

Is DK Metcalf playing tonight?

Although wide receiver DK Metcalf has been a limited participant in this short week of preparation, he has been cleared to play tonight against the Los Angeles Rams. It is unclear the extent of DK Metcalf's foot injury or how long he has been bothered by it.

It appears to have occurred sometime between Weeks 3 and 4, as depicted on the Seahawks' injury report.

Last Thursday, Metcalf was also a limited participant in practice, but was still able to play against the San Francisco 49ers. In that Week 4 game, Metcalf had 65 receiving yards and a touchdown. So, it doesn't seem as if this foot injury is hindering him thhat much at all.

Bob Condotta @bcondotta DK Metcalf initially off to side during early part of practice open to media. But team listed him as limited in practice today. DK Metcalf initially off to side during early part of practice open to media. But team listed him as limited in practice today. https://t.co/HzSfjHo23a

The Seattle Seahawks will need Metcalf as running back Chris Carson is doubtful to play Thursday night with a neck injury. As with last season, DK Metcalf has had a strong start to the 2021 NFL season.

He currently has 20 catches, while being targeted 33 times, totalling 285 receiving yards and three touchdowns through four weeks of play.

The last time the Seattle Seahawks faced the Los Angeles Rams was in the NFC Wild Card game in January. In that game, Metcalf had five receptions on 11 targets with 96 receivng yards and two touchdowns.

