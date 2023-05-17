Is Doug Flutie in the NFL Hall of Fame? Former Bills QB's career explored

At Boston College, where he played college football, Doug Flutie earned the Heisman Trophy in 1984 during a campaign that saw him toss the decisive touchdown throw against Miami in the last minutes.

His touchdown throw against Miami in November 1984 is regarded as one of the pinnacles of college football history. Following that, Flutie played for twelve years in the NFL, eight in the CFL, and one in the USFL.

He was admitted into the College Football Hall of Fame and the CFL Hall of Fame in 2007 and 2008, respectively, but is not a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Flutie also became the first non-Canadian inductee into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame in 2007.

Doug Flutie decided to start his career with the New Jersey Generals of the USFL. He spent his first four NFL campaigns with the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots following the dissolution of the USFL. Flutie left the NFL for the CFL in 1990 and rose to become one of the league's finest athletes.

After enjoying success in the CFL, he returned to the NFL in 1998 with the Buffalo Bills, where he won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award and was named to the Pro Bowl. The next year, he assisted the Bills in reaching the postseason.

Flutie played his last year of professional football as a reserve for the New England Patriots after holding his final starting position with the San Diego Chargers in 2001.

Doug Flutie's career stats

Doug Flutie played for the Bears, Bills, Chargers, and Patriots throughout his twelve-year NFL stint. He was able to complete passes for just under 14,800 yards and 86 touchdowns.

In 1991, he completed 499 passes for a record-breaking 6619 yards while playing for the BC Lions. He joined the Calgary Stampeders in 1992 and helped them win the 1992 Grey Cup. The CFL mark for touchdown passes is 48, set by Flutie in 1994.

He was a member of the Stampeders from his playing days until 1996, when he joined the Toronto Argonauts, helping them win the Grey Cup in consecutive seasons in 1996 and 1997. He finished his CFL career with 41355 throwing yards and 270 scores.

Flutie amassed 4,286 pass completions, 58,179 passing yards, and 369 touchdowns in 241 USFL, NFL, and CFL contests.

