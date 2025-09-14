Is Drake London playing tonight? Falcons WR's status revealed for Week 2 SNF vs. Vikings

Drake London has been a starter since he entered the league. The former USC Trojans standout is a key part of the Atlanta Falcons, and his form might go a long way in ensuring that the Falcons end their postseason drought.The Falcons will continue their 2025 campaign with a game against the Minnesota Vikings. With that in mind, let's see whether Drake London will be available for the crunch matchup.Is Drake London playing tonight?Yes, Drake London is playing in tonight's game against the Minnesota Vikings. The pacey wide receiver goes into the game without any injury designation. That means he'll feature on Sunday Night Football barring any pregame developments.According to ESPN, London and fellow wide receiver Darnell Mooney were limited in practice during the week. Both were dealing with shoulder injuries, but have seemingly shaken them off just in time for Week 2. So, they're positioned to catch passes from Michael Penix Jr. tonight.However, fellow wide receiver Casey Washington and return specialist Jamal Agnew have been ruled out for the Vikings game. Washington is dealing with a concussion, while Agnew has a groin issue. ESPN reports that cornerback Dee Alford will handle return duties in Agnew's absence.How did Drake London perform in Week 1?Drake London had a decent showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. The fourth-year wide receiver recorded a stat line of eight catches and 55 receiving yards. However, he failed to register a touchdown in the season opener.The Tampa Bay Buccaneers capitalized on London's inability to find the end zone as they recorded a 23-20 victory over the Falcons. The result of the game might have a far-reaching effect come the business end of the season as both the Falcons and Buccaneers compete for the top spot in the NFC South. The Falcons will get another chance at revenge in Week 15 when they face off against Baker Mayfield and Co.The Atlanta Falcons once had a strong grip on the NFC South, particularly during Matt Ryan's tenure as their franchise quarterback. However, Tom Brady's arrival in Tampa Bay in 2020 shifted the tide, and the Buccaneers have won four out of five divisional titles since.Falcons' fans will hope that a full season of Michael Penix Jr. passing the ball to London, Kyle Pitts, and Darnell Mooney could be what's needed to get back into the playoffs. Getting a positive result against the Minnesota Vikings could be the liftoff that the team needs.