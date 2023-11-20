Is Erin Andrews married? Exploring FOX’s sideline reporter’s personal life

Jarret Stoll, a former professional hockey player, is the partner of sportscaster Erin Andrews of Fox. After being married in 2017, the couple, who first met in 2012, has remained together to this day.

Andrews got to know Stoll during the 2012 World Series. The former hockey player crept into the dugouts where Andrews had been reporting, trying to start up a conversation. Finally, the two went out to dinner and began dating.

In 2016, Stoll proposed to Andrews at Club 33 in Disneyland, and she readily accepted.

"He did it right there during dinner at Disneyland. We went there to see the decorations for the holidays in December and enjoy a great dinner. I was crying like a little child," Andrews said in reference to the proposal to PEOPLE.

The couple got married in Big Sky, Montana, in 2017. In fact, Andrews refers to their anniversary—which coincides with Stoll's birthday—as the best day of the year.

Following a protracted battle with infertility, an official spokesperson for Andrews and Stoll declared in July 2023 that the couple had welcomed a boy via surrogate.

The couple named their son Mack.

"Our entire experience with our surrogate was incredible," Andrews told NBC’s TODAY.

Erin Andrews' net worth in 2023

After joining ESPN as an anchor in 2004, Erin Andrews—a sportscaster, actress, and television personality—became widely recognized. Later, in 2012, she started working for Fox Sports, where she is now the network's primary sideline reporter.

Every week during the season, Andrews, who has proven to be a dynamic commentator over the years, provides exclusive coverage and sideline updates for FOX NFL's flagship game.

Andrews' estimated net worth in 2023 is $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The multimillion-dollar compensation she receives from Fox annually has significantly helped her amass this much wealth.

Sporting News reports that Erin Andrews makes almost $2 million a year. However, her salary is only a portion of her earnings because she receives other endorsements that add to her total wealth.

Among the companies with whom the 45-year-old sportscaster has partnered are Kraft Foods, StubHub, Reebok, CoverGirl Cosmetics, Orangetheory Fitness, and Fanatics Sportswear.