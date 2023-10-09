Is Fred Warner Mormon? Exploring 49ers star LB’s religious background

Fred Warner is one of the best defensive players in the league, with the San Francisco 49ers' LB being a crucial part of how his team operates on defense.

As regards the question of Warner's religious background, yes, he is a Mormon. The 49ers' icon is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

According to Wikipedia, Warner was born and raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After stating his football ambitions to his ward, a fellow ward member, who was a BYU alum, enabled him to get his high school highlight reel to Kelly Poppinga, who became his lead recruiter. The rest is history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Fred Warner's NFL Timeline

Fred Warner had a great college football career at BYU. The versatile linebacker played in four collegiate seasons at BYU and was one of the critical members of the school's defensive scheme. He amassed 158 total tackles, seven interceptions, three fumbles, and five fumble returns in 49 college football games for BYU.

His performances in college made him a third-round pick in the 2018 draft, as the San Francisco 49ers selected him.

Warner has been immense for the 49ers, leading their defensive unit as they went on deep postseason runs. He has also been awarded by the league, earning two first-team All-Pro nods and two Pro Bowl selections in his career so far.

Warner is a vital part of how Kyle Shanahan's side operates on the defensive side of the ball, and he is one of the best linebackers of his generation. Warner has accumulated 634 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, four interceptions, 35 pass deflections and one defensive touchdown in his career so far.

How is Fred Warner performing in 2023?

Fred Warner has had a solid start to the 2023 NFL season, helping the San Francisco 49ers start the year unbeaten. Warner and co have started the season as one of just two teams (alongside the Philadelphia Eagles) to start 5-0.

Warner has added 33 total tackles, one sack, and two pass deflections to their cause in 2023. He's bound to improve as the season progresses.