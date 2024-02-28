Is Gabe Davis a free agent this year? Ranking top 3 landing spots for Bills WR

Gabe Davis has had an up and down career for the Buffalo Bills. The wide receiver is as boom or bust as they come, putting together monumental performances one week before being a complete no show the next. Nevertheless, he is clearly talented and would make a nice addition to a lot of rosters.

Is Gabe Davis a free agent?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gabe Davis is a free agent. The 24-year-old receiver was a fourth-round pick out of the 2020 draft, which means his rookie contract has officially ended. That means he is a free agent, though the Bills can always bring him back.

Top 3 landing spots for Gabe Davis

3) Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers need a wide receiver more than any other NFL team in recent memory. That makes them a good fit for Gabe Davis. There's just one issue that prevents them from being the best fit and it's that they need someone reliable. Last year, DJ Chark was boom or bust (but with nowhere near the peak of Davis), and that didn't help Bryce Young very much. Davis would be a near perfect addition if he were a little more consistent, which is what the Panthers need.

2) Cleveland Browns

With Amari Cooper, the Cleveland Browns have a bona fide WR1. That's good, since there aren't a lot of true stars available. Gabe Davis could easily be their WR2 and give Deshaun Watson a treasure trove of weapons. With Cooper, Nick Chubb, David Njoku and potentially Davis, the Browns offense would be scary for AFC competitors.

1) Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs make a lot of sense for Gabe Davis

Gabe Davis is a talented receiver with consistency issues. Sound familiar? That's exactly the sort of player that Patrick Mahomes has been winning Super Bowls with. Davis could come in and be the third target in that offense behind Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce, which is an excellent place for him to thrive with lower expectations. After a bad regular season, the Chiefs probably learned that they need to invest just a bit in pass-catchers, and Davis makes a lot of sense.