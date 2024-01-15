Is Gabe Davis playing today? Bills WR’s status explored for Wild Card Round game vs Steelers

Gabe Davis has been serving as the WR2 for the Buffalo Bills during the 2023 NFL season and is their best deep threat. His ability to stretch out a defense opens things up for the Bills offense, creating production even when he isn't the one catching the ball. He has also been extremely reliable, playing in all 17 games for the Bills this year.

That streak unfortunately will come to an end in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs as Gabe Davis has officially been ruled out against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a knee injury. This is a devastating blow to their offense that they will need to overcome in order to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Gabe Davis injury update: What happened to Bills WR?

Gabe Davis injury

During the Buffalo Bills' Week 18 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, Gabe Davis was forced out of the game early after suffering a knee injury. The issue occurred during the the first half of the game and he was unable to return at any point.

This resulted in Davis being unable to practice for the Bills leading up to their Wild Card round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL Playoffs. After being initially listed as questionable to play in the contest, he was later downgraded to out.

Davis is expected to be inactive against the Steelers, giving him no chance of entering the game. In his absence, Khalil Shakir is likely to receive an elevated role as the WR2 across from superstar Stefon Diggs.

The Bills were able to overcome his injury in Week 18 to earn the AFC East division title and will need to do so again if they want to advance to the Divisional Round next week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers live: TV schedule and live stream details for AFC Wild Card game

Here is all of the necessary information to watch the Buffalo Bills take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs:

Game : Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

: Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Stadium : Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York Date : Monday, January 15

: Monday, January 15 Start Time : 4:30 p.m. ET

: 4:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : CBS

: CBS Streaming: Paramount+ and NFL+

The winner of this game will advance to the Divisional round. If the Bills win, they will face off against the Chiefs, but if the Steelers are victorious, they play against the Baltimore Ravens next week.