Is Geno Smith playing today vs. 49ers? Seahawks QB's status for Week 14 explored

Seattle Seahawks franchise quarterback Geno Smith has led the Seahawks to a 6-6 record in the 2023 season, keeping his team's playoff hopes alive. Smith is an efficient operator in Pete Carroll's offense and has amassed a stat line of 2,918 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in his second year as Seattle's starting quarterback.

However, heading into Week 14, Geno Smith's status is questionable. Smith is currently dealing with a groin injury and is hopeful of playing through the injury. Smith is eager to play, but according to Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are not expected to decide on his availability until after he completes pregame warm-ups.

What happened to Geno Smith? Week 14 update on Seahawks QB

According to reports, Geno Smith is dealing with what is typically considered a two-week injury to his groin. Due to this injury, the Seattle Seahawks are skeptical of risking his long-term fitness by allowing him to start against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14.

The Seahawks are considering resting Smith, as the one-time Pro Bowler will have an extra rest day ahead of the team's next game versus the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

If Geno Smith is rested in tonight's game, backup quarterback Drew Lock will start. Smith is currently listed as questionable for the match, and sources state that there are no assurances that he will make it through pregame warm-ups without feeling discomfort.

What time and channel is the Seahawks game on?

The Seattle Seahawks will face the San Francisco 49ers on FOX at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

The game will see two NFC Conference playoff contenders face off against each other in a crunch matchup. The 49ers are clear favorites, the most in-form team in the NFL.

The 49ers thumped the Philadelphia Eagles 42-19 last week, and they're looking primed for another deep playoff run in 2023. Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Christan McCaffrey, and George Kittle are peaking at the perfect time.

As for the Seahawks, the franchise is on a three-game losing streak. Those losses came against playoff-caliber teams in the Los Angeles Rams, 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys. However, there can be no excuses for a team gunning for glory in the NFL.

To compound matters for Seattle, the franchise's star QB Smith is an injury doubt for the game, and they have the Philadelphia Eagles next on their schedule. It's shaping to be a long December for Pete Carroll's side.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: FOX

Venue: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET