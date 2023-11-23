Is Geno Smith playing tonight vs. 49ers? Seahawks QB's status explored for Week 12

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith is enjoying his second year as an undisputed starter since the departure of Russell Wilson. Smith has led the team to a winning record as they look to make a second straight postseason appearance.

According to numerous reports, Smith will be playing tonight versus the San Francisco 49ers. The versatile shot caller has shaken off a niggling injury and should be the one under center in this crunch NFC fixture.

Geno Smith Injury Update

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Geno Smith is questionable ahead of his team's Thanksgiving Day Game, but is tracking toward playing.

Furthermore, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll stated on Wednesday that he believes Smith, who's questionable with a triceps contusion on his throwing arm, will play. The journeyman QB progressed gradually through training, and the team believes that he is fit enough to play against a formidable opponent.

Of course, Smith's status will come once the Seahawks release their inactive list 90 minutes before the game's kick-off. But at the moment, everything is pointing towards the Pro Bowler being cleared to start.

What happened to Geno Smith?

During a Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams, Geno Smith took a hard hit on his arm from Rams' defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The veteran passer then left the Gridiron to get treatment.

Smith was able to return to the game, but it was clear that his mobility was compromised. The Seahawks later went on to lose a gain where they were favorites, largely due to their QB's injury.

Furthermore, it is important to note that even if Smith plays tonight, he won't be viewed as an elite fantasy football option. He has largely underperformed in 2023, and his mobility moving forward might have taken a hit. For the season, Smith has put up a stat line of 2,404 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has guided the Seahawks to a 6-4 record, and they are on pace to outperform last season's win total.

Smith is not the only injury concern for the Seahawks ahead of their Thanksgiving Day Game. They are also sweating on the fitness of the likes of DK Metcalf, Kenneth Walker, Riq Woollen and Jarick Reed. Each of these players is a key cog in the Seahawks' system, and they will be significantly missed if ruled out tonight.