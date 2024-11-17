Is George Kittle playing today? Exploring 49ers TE's status for Week 11 game vs. Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers are at risk of playing without tight end George Kittle when they face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday for their Week 11 matchup.

The Niners listed Kittle as questionable for the NFC West game on their final injury report, which was released on Friday.

Kittle missed the 49ers' practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, and although he participated in limited practice sessions on Thursday and Friday, it is still likely that he will not play on Sunday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Exploring George Kittle's availability status for Week 11

ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that George Kittle is not likely to suit up for the San Francisco 49ers against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11 due to a hamstring issue.

Schefter went on to say that the 49ers are not optimistic about the five-time Pro Bowler's chances and would wait to make any final choices until before the game to see how he feels.

Fortunately, Kittle's hamstring injury isn't thought to be severe enough to have any long-term consequences, and if he doesn't play today, he has a good chance of making it back for the game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 12.

The 49ers offense will really miss Kittle's services if he is ultimately declared inactive for the game against the Seahawks. He has seven touchdowns, 53 targets, 43 receptions and 560 receiving yards this season, which puts him at the top of each category in the team's offense.

Since he became a starter, the 49ers have won seven of 19 games without Kittle, including a Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams when the 31-year-old tight end was sidelined by a hamstring ailment, according to StatMuse.

If Kittle is unable to play, the 49ers will need other players in their offense to step up, as they will be desperate to avoid losing another game to a division opponent, having already lost to the Rams and the Arizona Cardinals this season.

Expand Tweet

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks in Week 11?

Week 11 of the NFL season will pit two NFC West rivals against each other. The Seattle Seahawks will play on the road against the San Francisco 49ers in a late afternoon clash at Levi's Stadium.

When the 49ers kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, they will be looking to take down the Hawks for the seventh consecutive game and add a third win to their two-game winning streak.

Below are all the necessary details you need to watch and stream the divisional clash:

Date and Time: Sunday, Nov. 17, at 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

TV: Fox

Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline reporter)

Live streaming: FuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu plus Live TV, NFL+

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.