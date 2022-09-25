Is George Kittle playing tonight? Update on 49ers TE's status for game vs. Broncos

George Kittle has not yet suited up for the San Francisco 49ers this year. One of the best tight ends in football has not played a single snap due to a groin injury. Fans are wondering whether or not Kittle will suit up for a multitude of reasons.

With Jimmy Garoppolo starting and not Trey Lance, the 49ers passing game should run a little smoother than the past two weeks. Fantasy teams have very few better options to start at tight end than this one when he's healthy.

Is George Kittle playing tonight?

The three-time Pro Bowler has not yet suited up, but all signs point to an active day tonight when the 49ers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football. The 49ers are preparing to have the star pass catcher in their lineup for the first time this year.

Groin injuries can be tricky to return from and they can flare up again, especially when doing hard physical activity. He's starting, but he's always at risk of reinjuring the groin.

Where is George Kittle playing?

He is a tight end, so that's where he'll be playing tonight. He'll presumably have a lot of blocking responsibilities as tight ends often do. He's one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL, too.

However, when he's on the field, it will often be for passing plays. He is also one of the best pass catchers in the NFL, so he'll be running plenty of routes and seeing a high volume of targets in all likelihood.

George Kittle fantasy football update & predictions

ESPN is projecting the star tight end to have a solid fantasy day, with 12.6 points in PPR leagues. They're expecting him to see somewhere around five catches.

Being one of the best tight ends in football, the 49ers are more than likely going to try and get him involved. He has a high chance of getting a lot of points. He's a good target in the red zone, so he'll potentially see quite a few scoring opportunities.

George Kittle alternative picks for your fantasy team

Tight end is a fairly weak position in fantasy football, so the alternatives aren't great. Since 1:00 games have already kicked off, players have more than likely found their replacement by now.

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

Either way, there are still options. Robert Tonyan could see a lot of action with the Green Bay Packers given how weak their receiving corps is. The same could be said for Kyle Rudolph or Cameron Brate with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

