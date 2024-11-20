Is George Kittle playing this week? Exploring 49ers TE's status for Week 12 clash vs. Packers

The San Francisco 49ers were without tight end George Kittle in Sunday's Week 11 game against the Seattle Seahawks due to a hamstring injury. Kittle was categorized as questionable for the NFC West matchup on the team's final injury report. The All-Pro tight end eventually sat out that game, which the Niners lost, 20-17, but coach Kyle Shanahan said he was close to playing.

Kittle should return when the Niners face the Green Bay Packers in Week 12. In a conference call with some media on Monday, Shanahan indicated that Kittle is expected to practice on Wednesday.

“He should be fine for practice on Wednesday,” according to Shanahan. “I know it was close yesterday.”

The 49ers' attack sputtered against the Hawks without the five-time Pro Bowler. Considering that Kittle leads the team in touchdowns and receiving yards this season, it is not shocking that his output was greatly missed.

Following the loss to the Hawks, the Niners have now only won seven out of 20 games without Kittle since he became a starter, including a Week 3 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams, according to StatMuse.

George Kittle injury update: What happened to the 49ers' TE?

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle suffered a "hamstring irritation" during the team's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 10.

Although coach Kyle Shanahan was hopeful that Kittle would be ready to play in the team's game against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday, he was not involved in the game after missing Wednesday's practice and getting limited sessions on Thursday and Friday.

It is expected that George Kittle, who has played eight games this season and amassed 560 yards and seven touchdowns, will return to practice on Wednesday.

The star tight end should also be healthy enough to play against the Green Bay Packers in Week 12 provided he doesn't suffer fresh injuries during this week's practice.

Kittle's combination of big-play ability, high target share and touchdown potential means he will be crucial in the Niners' quest for a postseason berth, especially in the final stretch.

San Francisco 49ers, who are now 5-5 and fourth in the NFC West, have two crucial games against the Packers and Buffalo Bills in the next two weeks and will be desperate to have George Kittle available for those games.

