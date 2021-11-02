Is Giants WR Darius Slayton playing tonight vs. Chiefs in Week 8?

The New York Giants' season has begun to take a turn for the worse as injuries start to mount. In a divisional game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, the Giants lost multiple key players to injuries.

Quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a concussion; running back Saquon Barkley went down with an ankle injury, and receiver Kenny Golladay injured his knee. Other key players like Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Kadarius Toney have also been carrying injuries in the lead-up to the Giants' game tonight against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dan Salomone @Dan_Salomone Game Statuses for MNF



OUT:

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

LB Lorenzo Carter (ankle)

LB Carter Coughlin (ankle)

DB Nate Ebner (ankle)

WR Kenny Golladay (knee)



QUESTIONABLE:

WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring)

TE Kaden Smith (knee)

Barkley and Golladay have already been officially ruled out for tonight's game. Will wide receiver Darius Slayton join them in cheering from the sidelines, or will he suit up and play against the Kansas City Chiefs?

Giants WR Darius Slayton is playing tonight against the Chiefs

Darius Slayton has a pivotal role with the Giants as the speedy receiver responsible for stretching the defense to open things up underneath.

Slayton will be the Giants' go-to man in the passing game as the team is missing several key pieces. Rookie receiver Kadarius Toney is also questionable with a knee injury. Even if he does play tonight, Slayton may still see plenty of action.

Tight end Evan Engram was also limited in practice this week with a lingering calf injury, which seems to be an injury that several prominent players have suffered this season.

Could the Giants and Darius Slayton be headed for a divorce?

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Slayton could catch the ire of several NFL teams looking to make a trade for the speedy receiver. He wrote:

"Pass catchers are always at a premium, and there are a few names out there along those lines. Dolphins WR DeVante Parker, Giants WR Darius Slayton and TE Evan Engram, and Cardinals WR Andy Isabella have been discussed. The Saints and Lions are among the teams I've heard are looking for help at receiver."

Slayton could be an upgrade at the receiver position for several teams. Slayton would provide Lions quarterback Jared Goff with a downfield threat outside of the numbers.

After a Week 8 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints could look to bolster their receiving corps that has seen injuries to Michael Thomas and Tre'Quan Smith.

The main question for the Giants is would they risk trading Slayton with the injuries they have at wide receiver? It may be best for them to hold onto Slayton until the end of the current campaign.

