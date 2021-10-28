Saquon Barkley injury: When will Giants RB return?

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is chasing greatness. After setting the NFL world on fire in his rookie season, the oft-injured running back wants to prove to himself and his critics that he can recapture the magic of his first year in the league. The Giants drafted him number 2 overall in 2018 because he was a talented running back out of Penn State.

Saquon Barkley did not disappoint in his draft pedigree that rookie year, but every season since has seen a struggle to stay healthy. The Giants’ fortunes have also mirrored Barkley’s battle to stay on the field. The skilled running back is an explosive runner and an unparalleled pass catcher out of the backfield. After two injury-riddled seasons, however, the NFL still wonders whether Saquon Barkley has lost any of that teeming talent.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball Since being drafted in 2018, QB Josh Allen has more rushing TDs than RB Saquon Barkley 🤯Saquon- 19 rushing TDsJosh Allen- 27 rushing TDs Since being drafted in 2018, QB Josh Allen has more rushing TDs than RB Saquon Barkley 🤯Saquon- 19 rushing TDsJosh Allen- 27 rushing TDs https://t.co/PNHaxnKZNL

Early in the season leading up to the Week 5 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants’ coaching staff slowly ramped up Saquon Barkley’s workload, and he showed progressive improvements to the tune of 220 total yards from scrimmage and 3 touchdowns (2 rushing, 1 passing) in Weeks 3 and 4.

Injury update: When will Saquon Barkley play?

The New York Giants hope Saquon Barkley can return for Monday Night’s tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs. The plan all along has been for Barkley to make his return to MNF in Week 8 because the team did not place him on injured reserve, which would require a 3-game absence. It’s still a long shot, especially with the Giants' Week 10 bye looming, which would provide more time and more certainty to get Saquon Barkely back at 100%.

Art Stapleton @art_stapleton Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay , Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney all suited up and in stretch lines prior to today’s Giants practice. Time to prep for Kansas City. Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney all suited up and in stretch lines prior to today’s Giants practice. Time to prep for Kansas City. https://t.co/dF9O8bsK53

Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle injury against the Dallas Cowboys on October 10 in Week 5. He was able to practice on Wednesday, which would give the impression that Barkley could be ready with an extra day to prepare for Monday night’s game against Patrick Mahomes and the slumping Chiefs.

That being said, the 2-5 New York Giants are going nowhere any fast and will need all the help they can get. Their offensive weapons have not had good luck staying healthy this season, with WR Kenny Golladay out, WR Sterling Shepard missing some time, WR Darius Slayton missing a few games, and explosive rookie WR Kadarius Toney also missing one game due to injury.

Saquon Barkley's potential return is equally important to him and to the New York Giants.

