Kadarius Toney injury: What happened to New York Giants wide receiver?

Kadarius Toney has been an emerging weapon for the New York Giants in recent weeks. With injuries to the New York Giants' wide receiving core, the first-round rookie has shone for 267 yards in his last two games.

Ahead of Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams, Toney was a top target for Daniel Jones.

But five minutes into the first quarter of the game, Kadarius Toney reaggravated an ankle injury and was ruled out immediately after leaving the field. The New York Giants were tied with the Rams 0-0 when Toney was injured.

The Giants will have Sterling Shephard, John Ross and Collin Johnson as their wide receivers for the rest of the game.

Kadarius Toney was ruled out of Week 6 vs. Rams with an ankle injury.

Kadarius Toney had a productive first quarter before being injured. He showed the quickness to get off the line of scrimmage that's made him a top target for Jones.

He's got the ability to stop on a dime and juke his defenders out of their cleats.

Coming out of college, Toney was overlooked by DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and Ja'Marr Chase. But Toney has shown he can compete with them in route running and athleticism.

When Toney went down, he had three catches for 27 yards. He matched up effectively against the soft coverage the Rams showed against him.

The Giants drove to the Rams goal line and kicked a field goal on that possession.

Kadarius Toney's injury hurts the Giants if it's long-term.

The Giants have been plagued by injuries to their wide receivers all season before today. Sterling Shepard missed the last two games with an injury and just returned this week.

Free-agent acquisition Kenny Golladay hasn't been fully healthy yet this season and was ruled out ahead of Week 6.

The Giants are injury-prone at wide receiver, so they need Toney to be the exception. They'll need Kadarius Toney to be healthy as their next two games are against the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Panthers allow the third-fewest points per game in the NFL. And although the Chiefs defense is one of the league's worst, the offense scores 30.8 points per game.

In the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys are the favorites. They're 4-1 entering Week 6. If the Giants want to stay alive in the playoff hunt, they'll need Kadarius Toney to be healthy and a regular contributor.

