Watch: Saquon Barkley helps Giants to victory over the Saints with trademark TD run

Saquon Barkley rumbled home for an overtime touchdown to seal the Giants' first win of the 2021 NFL season. The Giants fought back from 11 points down to win the game in New Orleans. Barkley flashed that electrifying talent to ease the pressure on the Giants and head coach Joe Judge.

Sunday was the first sign of the old Barkley, which is the best thing for Giants fans. The electrifying running back has toiled since returning from a horrific injury he suffered last year. For one game, Barkley shone. He rampaged to drag the Giants into field goal range before getting over the line to triumph in the extra period.

Saquon Barkley is finally back!

Barkley racked up 126 scrimmage yards on just 18 touches. He displayed his prowess as a receiver and a runner. Head coach Joe Judge praised Barkley and his team after a tremendous overtime win in hostile territory:

"Everyone has seen how hard Saquon worked. He always put the team first."

Barkley embodied the Giants spirit that legendary head coach Bill Parcells instilled in the franchise in the 80s. The bell-cow back came up big in critical moments and his teammates tapped into that.

Quarterback Daniel Jones had another stellar day, including a fabulous touchdown to John Ross. Jones and Barkley combined to battle the Saints and never surrendered.

Coach Joe Judge praised his team's spirit after the game. It was an exemplary performance from his troops, and the Giants go back to New Jersey with a much-needed win.

As for Barkley, it is fantastic to see him slowly return to the form that made him a superstar back in 2018. Labeled the most talented running back in the NFL since Barry Sanders, Barkley's lost the last two years due to season-ending injuries.

With Barkley getting back to full speed, the Giants could build something positive after an appalling start. The coaches and medical staff will wrap Barkley in wool to ensure his health for next week's game against Dallas.

The Giants traveled to the Superdome, and Saquon Barkley helped them storm the fortress. The Giants need him to continue this good form.

A walk-off touchdown to taste victory is the best way to do things. Barkley turbocharged the Giants, and he ensured they got the victory. Big Blue might finally have their engine up and running.

