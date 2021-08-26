Is Herschel Walker in the NFL hall of fame?

Herschel Walker still makes his case as to why he belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Walker spoke with Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press about why he belongs to be in the Hall of Fame last year, stating, "If you look at my stats, I should be in the Hall of Fame. My stats showed that I produced."

What is keeping Herschel Walker out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame? The former Cowboys running back played 13 seasons in the NFL. Walker impacted running the football, catching the ball out of the backfield, and returning kicks.

Why hasn't Herschel Walker been inducted into the Hall of Fame?

Former NFL RB Herschel Walker played for five different teams during his 13 years in the NFL

Herschel Walker ended his NFL career with 8,225 rushing yards and 61 touchdowns on 1,954 carries. Walker added 512 receptions for 4,859 yards and 21 touchdowns. During his 13 years in the NFL, Herschel Walker returned 215 kicks for 5,084 yards and two touchdowns.

Unfortunately for Herschel Walker, he never lived up to the hype that came along with him. Walker was a great athlete and put up great stats, but he only made two Pro Bowls throughout his NFL career. The most significant moment of Walker's career was a part of the trade that started the Cowboys dynasty.

The other problem with Herschel Walker is that he spent the first three years of his career in the USFL. During the three seasons in the USFL, Herschel Walker has rushed for roughly 5,500 yards and 54 touchdowns.

That success on the ground didn't transfer over to the NFL. Walker only rushed for over 1,000 yards twice during his career. He only accomplished double-digit rushing touchdowns twice.

Where Herschel Walker shined during his NFL career were his all-purpose yards. Walker posted 18,168 all-purpose yards during his 13 years in the NFL. His best season came during the 1990 season. Walker registered 2,051 all-purpose yards for the Minnesota Vikings.

Many fans could argue that his all-purpose yards could be why Herschel Walker deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. Unfortunately, Walker doesn't have much outside of his two Pro Bowl selections to back his argument. It's unlikely that Walker will ever get the visit about being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

