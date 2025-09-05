Is Isiah Pacheco playing tonight? Chiefs RB's status explored for Week 1 game vs Chargers

Isiah Pacheco had a historic start to his professional football career. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights product won back-to-back Super Bowl rings with the Kansas City Chiefs, and he even scored a touchdown in Super Bowl LVII.However, Pacheco tasted defeat for the first time in a big game in Super Bowl LIX as the Chiefs were resoundingly beaten by the Philadelphia Eagles. The bruising back was powerless to prevent a humbling defeat for Andy Reid's side.It's been a couple of months since that fateful day, and the Chiefs are now gearing up for their 2025 season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. With that in mind, let's examine Pacheco's availability.Is Isiah Pacheco playing tonight?Yes, Isiah Pacheco is playing in tonight's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The veteran running back enters the season opener without any injury issues, and he's not one of the players on the injury report.Pacheco is the team's starting running back, and he's arguably the most talented back on the roster. The Rutgers product is set to take the bulk of snaps at RB, and he'll be backed up by Kareem Hunt in the opening international game of the season.Pacheco has started 30 of the 38 regular-season games that he's played in for Kansas City. He is a key part of Andy Reid's side due to his fearless running style and ability to contribute as a receiving threat.How did Isiah Pacheco perform last season?Isiah Pacheco had a 2024 campaign to forget. The star running back suffered a fractured fibula in a Week 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was placed on the IR in September as a result. Pacheco returned to action in a Week 13 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. He ended the regular season with a stat line of 83 carries, 310 rushing yards, and one touchdown in seven games.Pacheco played three postseason games last season, but couldn't muster a rushing TD in any game. The Chiefs' season ended with a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.The Kansas City fan base will hope that Pacheco can stay fit and available in the 2025 season. He plays a major role in the offense, and his availability could cause a headache for opposing defensive coordinators in the coming weeks. It all starts with tonight's game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, live on YouTube.