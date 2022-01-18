Is J.J. Watt playing tonight against LA Rams?

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt suffered a torn labrum, torn rotator cuff, dislocated bicep tendon and a shoulder joint capsule injury in Week 8 of the season. At the time, he underwent surgery to repair his shoulder, and his first season with the Arizona Cardinals was thought to be over.

As the Arizona Cardinals approached a playoff berth, the thought that Watt may return in time for the playoffs was put out there. He then returned to the practice field last week and speculation that he would return for Monday night's Wild Card matchup against the division rival Los Angeles Rams was even stronger.

But it was Monday morning's announcement that made his status for Monday night official.

Will DE J.J. Watt play vs. Rams in Wild Card round?

The Arizona Cardinals defensive end posted a video to his Twitter account on Monday morning. Set to the song "California Dreamin," the video features Watt playing with the Cardinals up until his injury.

It then shows him suffering the injury and rehabilitation process before showing what appears to be J.J. walking onto the practice field and the the Cardinals motto "Rise Up."

While the Arizona Cardinals haven't officially announced his return, they did make a corresponding move yesterday by releasing cornerback Breon Borders, which opened a roster spot for a possible return.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has said the decision will be a last minute one, but signs are pointing to the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year playing on the road at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cardinals have until 4PM EST to activate him to be eligible to play on Monday night.

While J.J. only had one sack before being injured, he was ranked second in the NFL in pass rush win rate.

Having the former Houston Texans star back on the field against the Los Angeles Rams offense will be a big deal for the Cardinals and crucial if they want an advantage over their divisional foes.

The former All-Pro defensive player signed with the Arizona Cardinals last offseason after spending his previous career with the Houston Texans. After turmoil in the Texans organization, the two agreed to part ways and became a free agent.

If Watt does take the field as expected on Monday night, it will be his ninth postseason appearance.

