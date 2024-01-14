Is Jaire Alexander playing today? Packers CB’s status explored for Wildcard Game vs Cowboys

Jaire Alexander has missed 10 games this season due to multiple injuries. This season, the Green Bay Packers cornerback has suffered a back injury, a shoulder injury, and recently suffered a 'freak' ankle injury this past week.

The Packers will face the Dallas Cowboys today in the Wildcard Round and Alexander's status for the game is up in the air. The Cowboys arguably have the best offense in the league this season and Alexander can certainly help his team in dealing with them. Will the star cornerback play today? Let's take a look at his status.

Will Jaire Alexander play vs Cowboys?

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

As per the latest reports, Jaire Alexander is still questionable to play against the Cowboys today. However, ESPN's Ed Werder reported that both he and Christian Watson have pushed head coach Matt LaFleur into playing them today.

Both Watson and Alexander know how big this game against the Dallas Cowboys is and they want to help their team out on the field. Both these players are arguably the best players for their team at their respective positions and their presence can elevate the Packers' chances of pulling off an upset.

#Update: Alexander is officially active for the game against the Cowboys.

The Packers' defense hasn't been good this season as they are giving up an average of 20.6 points and 335.1 total yards per game this season. Their defense could be easily exploited by Dak Prescott who is playing quite well, and if the Packers want to win this game, their defense needs to help out Jordan Love.

During the seven games Jaire Alexander played this season, he has recorded 23 solo tackles and four assisted tackles. Hopefully, he will be able to help his team out today in their first ever playoff game after Aaron Rodgers' departure.

