Is Christian Watson playing today? Update on Packers WR's hamstring injury for Wild Card showdown vs Cowboys

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has dealt with many injury issues throughout his NFL career. The North Dakota State alum was a shining light in the 2022 season, but his rookie campaign was blighted by reoccurring injury issues.

Watson's sophomore season hasn't been better from a fitness perspective, as the pacey wideout missed a large chunk of the regular season.

Hence, the second-year pass catcher is questionable to play in his side's wild-card round game against the Dallas Cowboys. This piece will explore the root cause of Watson's potential unavailability and the injury statuses of his teammates.

Christian Watson injury status: What happened to Packers WR?

According to Green Bay Packers HC Matt LaFleur, Christian Watson will be listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card game at Dallas.

Watson hasn't played since hurting his hamstring in a Week 13 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The sophomore pass-catcher hurt his hamstring in the fourth quarter of that game and was subsequently ruled out of action.

The injury occurred with just three minutes to play when Watson caught a little flip from quarterback Jordan Love, turned on the speed, and galloped toward the left side of the Kansas City defense.

That play resulted in Watson reinjuring his hamstring, with the initial injury causing him to miss the season's first three games. Watson has yet to play a single snap of NFL football since then.

However, Watson was a limited participant in this week's training, notably making some progress in his quest to return from injury. Jordan Love would love it if his favorite target were available for his first playoff game, as the Packers are significant underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys.

Green Bay Packers injury report for wild card round matchup versus Cowboys

According to the Green Bay Packers injury report, they'll likely be without star running back AJ Dillon due to thumb and neck injuries.

Dillon did not participate in training all week, and this isn't a great sign regarding his potential availability for the crunch matchup against the Cowboys.

Furthermore, Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander and starting wide receiver Christian Watson are questionable. Both players are dealing with niggling injuries and could only serve as limited participants in this week's training.

Their presence would be a huge plus for the Packers as they face off against one of the best teams in the NFC.