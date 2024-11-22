Is Jake Ferguson playing this week? Cowboys TE's status revealed for Week 12

An emerging offensive star for the struggling Dallas Cowboys has been tight end Jake Ferguson. The Cowboys selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft, and he's quickly become TE1 in Dallas.

In his rookie season, Ferguson recorded 19 receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games. He had a big leap in production the following season. Ferguson was named a Pro Bowler after recording 71 receptions for 761 yards and five touchdowns.

In nine games this season, Ferguson has 43 receptions on 58 targets for 369 yards. He has yet to score a touchdown.

Jake Ferguson injury update: Will Cowboys TE play this Sunday against the Washington Commanders?

Jake Ferguson suffered a concussion during Monday night's loss to the Houston Texans in the first quarter. He did not return to the game.

Ferguson remained on concussion protocol all week, forcing himself out of all team practices this week. On Friday, the Cowboys got the news that they will be without Ferguson for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted:

"Cowboys list TE Jake Ferguson as out for Sunday’s game vs. Washington due to his concussion."

Other players on Dallas' injury list right now include cornerback Trevon Diggs (questionable), guard Zack Martin (doubtful) and tackle Tyler Smith (questionable).

The Dallas Cowboys could have a lottery pick in the 2025 NFL draft

If the season were to end today, the Dallas Cowboys would have the ninth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

With a 3-7 record and Dak Prescott sidelined, the Cowboys sit third in their division. Dallas could still secure a few wins with games remaining against teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers.

This season has been a disappointment for Dallas, with the team having many costly injuries.

