Is Jalen Carter playing today in Super Bowl? Eagles DT's status revealed for clash vs. Chiefs

Jalen Carter has been in the limelight for the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their Super Bowl 59 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs. The defensive tackle had been dealing with an illness during the week, and fans have been curious to know whether Carter will play in Sunday's big game.

Is Jalen Carter playing today vs. Chiefs?

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles DT Jalen Carter - Source: Imagn

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Barring a late injury or setback, Jalen Carter will play against the Chiefs on Sunday. The defensive tackle is listed as active on the Eagles roster and will start in Philly's defensive line.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Carter was not on the injury report, but he was dealing with an illness during the week. He missed his media availability on Wednesday and was a limited participant in practice that day. However, Carter logged in for full practice sessions on Thursday and Friday. So, all signs point toward the defensive tackle playing on Sunday.

The Eagles drafted Carter in the first round of the 2023 draft and he has grown into an important member of their defensive line ever since.

How has Jalen Carter performed this season?

Carter has enjoyed a solid season with the Eagles. During 16 regular season games, he racked up 42 tackles (25 solo), 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and six passes defended, helping Philly clinch the NFC East.

In three postseason games, Carter has nine tackles (three solo), 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble and three passes defended. He has been a key player for the Eagles and will have his hands full in dealing with the Chiefs' threats at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Here's a look at the TV schedule and live stream details for the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl clash, where you can catch Carter in action:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Tubi, NFL+, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu

Venue: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.