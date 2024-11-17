Is James Cook playing today? Bills RB's status explored for Week 11 showdown vs. Chiefs

James Cook has been grabbing the headlines for the Buffalo Bills this season. The running back is having a stellar stretch of games thus far and fans want to know whether he will play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 on Sunday.

Is Bills RB James Cook playing today vs. Chiefs?

NFL: Buffalo Bills RB James Cook - Source: Imagn

As things stand, James Cook will play against the Chiefs on Sunday. The running back is active on the Bills roster and kept off the injury report during the week.

Cook logged in three full practice sessions in the buildup to the Chiefs game and will suit up for the matchup against Kansas City in Week 11.

Since Cook has been one of the most important offensive players for Buffalo this season, the team will let him have a crack at the Chiefs' defense as often as he can. With their star-studded offense, the Bills can hand Kansas City its first defeat of the season.

The Bills drafted Cook in the second round in 2022. He earned a Pro Bowl honor in 2023 and is on course to get another honor this season if he maintains his level of performance.

How has Bills RB James Cook performed this season?

Cook has been among the best running backs in the league this season. The Bills star has racked up 576 yards and scored eight touchdowns on 128 carries. He has also added 175 yards and caught a touchdown on 20 receptions.

Cook's solid outings have helped the Bills (8-2) to the summit of the AFC East. He has also posted one 100+ rushing yards game and will want to add another against Kansas City on Sunday.

Here's a look at the TV schedule and live stream details for the Chiefs vs. Bills Week 11 game, where you can tune in to watch Cook in action:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024

Time: 4:25 p.m. EST

TV channels: CBS

Live stream: NFL+ or Paramount+

Venue: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

