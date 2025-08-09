Is James Cook playing today? Exploring Bills RB's status for preseason opener vs Giants

James Cook is seeking a new contract with the Buffalo Bills. The starting running back has spent three seasons with Sean McDermott's team, and he's seeking a deal befitting his status as one of the best young RBs in the NFL.So, the Bills are set to start the preseason Saturday with a game against the New York Giants. Let's examine whether Cook will feature in the backfield.Is James Cook playing today?No, James Cook is not playing in today's game against the New York Giants. Cook is currently holding out of training due to the contract impasse, so he won't be in the gameday squad for the season opener.According to Yahoo Sports, Sean McDermott said the team has no choice but to move forward with or without Cook. The starting running back recently skipped his fourth straight practice due to the ongoing contractual standoff.&quot;I have a lot of respect for him, and the position that he is in right now is not an easy one,&quot; McDermott said. &quot;That (being) said, we have to move forward as a team, and I am sure he respects that.&quot;The Bills will likely call upon the services of backup running backs Ray Davis, Ty Johnson and Darrynton Evans for today's contest. It remains to be seen whether Cook and the team can reach a compromise before their next preseason game.How did James Cook perform in 2024?James Cook had an impressive 2024 season with the Bills. The Georgia Bulldogs product was the undisputed starting quarterback for Sean McDermott's team as it reached the AFC championship game.Cook co-led the league in rushing touchdowns as he scored a career-high 16 in 2024. His feat was even more impressive considering that Josh Allen was featured heavily in goal-line scenarios. Furthermore, Cook made a significant jump in that stat after recording a mere four rushing TDs in his first two seasons in the NFL.The two-time Pro Bowler is now seeking a befitting contract in the lead-up to Year 4. Cook is well aware of the shortened career span of running backs, and he's seeking security from the Bills going into the 2025 campaign.Unfortunately for the Bills, Cook won't feature in today's game. However, the hope is that he'll play a part in either the Chicago Bears game or the one against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Those matchups are tune-ups for the Bills before their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.