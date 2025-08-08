  • home icon
Is Jared Goff playing tonight? Lions QB's status explored for preseason game vs Falcons

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Aug 08, 2025 14:52 GMT
NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame Game-Los Angeles Chargers at Detroit Lions - Source: Imagn
Is Jared Goff playing tonight? Lions QB's status explored for preseason game vs Falcons (IMAGN)

Jared Goff has been key to the Detroit Lions' emergence as a top NFC contender under coach Dan Campbell. Goff went from perennial underachiever to MVP contender with the Lions.

With Goff gearing up for another season under center in Detroit, let's examine his availability (or otherwise) for tonight's preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Is Jared Goff playing tonight?

No, Jared Goff is not playing in tonight's game against the Falcons. Instead, backup quarterbacks Hendon Hooker and Kyle Allen will play.

According to the Sporting News, Dan Campbell revealed that Hooker will get the start for Detroit after Allen started the Hall of Fame Game against the LA Chargers.

Both quarterbacks will be tasked with playing way better than they did against the Chargers. Allen threw two interceptions while Hooker struggled to make an impact in the blowout 34-7 loss.

How did Jared Goff perform last season?

Jared Goff had arguably the best season of his professional football career last season. The former first pick led the Lions to a 15-2 regular season as they topped the NFC.

Goff posted a stat line of 4,629 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He registered a career high 72.4 passing percentage and finished fifth in MVP voting.

However, Goff and the Lions' regular-season excellence were not translated to the postseason. Dan Campbell's side was eliminated in the divisional round by the Jayden Daniels-led Washington Commanders. Goff notably threw a pick-six in the 45-31 loss.

The Lions will look to get their first win of the preseason against the Falcons. However, Goff and most of his fellow starters will be watching from the sidelines.

The Lions have two more games in the preseason after this game. Those games are against the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans. They'll then get a rest period before their regular-season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

