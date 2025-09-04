Is Javonte Williams playing tonight? Exploring Cowboys RB's status for Week 1 TNF vs Eagles

Javonte Williams is expected to play a critical role for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 season. The running back signed with Dallas in the offseason after playing four years with the Denver Broncos.

Ad

Since the Cowboys are opening their season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night, fans want to know if Williams will play in the Week 1 contest.

Is Cowboys RB Javonte Williams playing tonight vs. Eagles?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL: Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Barring any late injury or setback, Javonte Williams is expected to start against the Eagles on Thursday night. The running back is listed as active on the Cowboys roster and is not dealing with any injury.

Ad

Trending

Williams took part in full practice sessions on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. He should be a full-go against Philly.

Williams is listed as the starting running back on the Cowboys roster. He is likely to take on most of the workload in Week 1.

During his four years with the Broncos, Williams recorded 2,394 yards and 11 touchdowns on 606 carries. He also posted 966 yards and five touchdowns on 158 receptions.

Williams signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Cowboys in March. He is expected to link up closely with Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott this season.

Ad

It will be interesting to see how Williams fares in his Cowboys debut against the Eagles, who are the reigning Super Bowl champions.

The Cowboys vs. Eagles clash will be broadcast live on NBC, where Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) will be in the announcers' booth. Melissa Stark will report from the sidelines. Fans can also live stream the Week 1 clash on Peacock or Fubo.

Here are some key details for the Cowboys vs. Eagles game, where you can catch Williams in action:

Date: Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Peacock or Fubo

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.