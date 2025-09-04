Is Javonte Williams playing tonight? Exploring Cowboys RB's status for Week 1 TNF vs Eagles

Javonte Williams is expected to play a critical role for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 season. The running back signed with Dallas in the offseason after playing four years with the Denver Broncos.
Since the Cowboys are opening their season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night, fans want to know if Williams will play in the Week 1 contest.
Is Cowboys RB Javonte Williams playing tonight vs. Eagles?
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Barring any late injury or setback, Javonte Williams is expected to start against the Eagles on Thursday night. The running back is listed as active on the Cowboys roster and is not dealing with any injury.
Williams took part in full practice sessions on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. He should be a full-go against Philly.
Williams is listed as the starting running back on the Cowboys roster. He is likely to take on most of the workload in Week 1.
During his four years with the Broncos, Williams recorded 2,394 yards and 11 touchdowns on 606 carries. He also posted 966 yards and five touchdowns on 158 receptions.
Williams signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Cowboys in March. He is expected to link up closely with Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott this season.
It will be interesting to see how Williams fares in his Cowboys debut against the Eagles, who are the reigning Super Bowl champions.
The Cowboys vs. Eagles clash will be broadcast live on NBC, where Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) will be in the announcers' booth. Melissa Stark will report from the sidelines. Fans can also live stream the Week 1 clash on Peacock or Fubo.
Here are some key details for the Cowboys vs. Eagles game, where you can catch Williams in action:
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- TV channel: NBC
- Live stream: Peacock or Fubo
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia
Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.