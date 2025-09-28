  • home icon
Is Jayden Daniels playing today? Commanders QB's status revealed for Week 4 game vs Falcons

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Sep 28, 2025 13:06 GMT
NFC Divisional Playoffs: Washington Commanders v Detroit Lions
Jayden Daniels missed the Washington Commanders' Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sep. 21. It was the first missed game of the dual-threat QB's professional career.

The Commanders will continue their campaign with a game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. With that being said, let's examine Jayden Daniels' availability for the showdown.

Is Jayden Daniels playing today?

No, Jayden Daniels is not playing against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The LSU Tigers product remains out due to a left knee sprain suffered in his side's Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Daniels sustained the injury in the final quarter of the game due to being hit with a helmet. He stayed in the game but played with a noticeable limp.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's game, Commanders coach Dan Quinn said:

"He is working incredibly hard round the clock to get back. Ultimately doctors have not cleared him just yet. He is absolutely everything he possibly can."

In the meantime, a familiar face will start against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4.

Who's replacing Jayden Daniels vs. the Falcons?

Veteran shot-caller Marcus Mariota will start at quarterback in Sunday's game against his former side, the Atlanta Falcons. Mariota started 12 games for the Falcons in the 2022 campaign.

The 2014 Heisman Trophy winner started his side's Week 3 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He was phenomenal in the game, amassing a stat line of 573 passing yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. However, he'll need to play without the services of Commanders' star wideout Terry McLaurin.

According to ESPN, McLaurin suffered a right quad injury against the Raiders. The injury will end McLaurin's streak of 72 consecutive games. The Commanders will likely start Luke McCaffrey in McLaurin's place, while their running backs might get more action depending on the nature of the matchup.

Mariota will look to show his former side what they're missing in his second straight start for Dan Quinn's side. The Oregon Ducks product has had a journeyman career since he entered the league as the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft.

Here's what you need to know about the Commanders vs. Falcons game:

  • Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025
  • Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
